Sister Wives ‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Gives Lessons On Bathroom Skills!

Kody Brown is getting backlash from fans over a video of him teaching his kids how to use toilet paper.

An old clip from Sister Wives is going viral among TLC fans because of Kody’s behavior. Kody Brown hasn’t always been a fan favorite on the show because of the way he runs his household. In the clip, Kody, 53, is giving the kids a lesson about pooping and how they should use toilet paper. Since, according to him, the kids might be misusing it.

Kody began, “I’m not blaming anybody but when I have to plunge a toilet because half of a roll is in the toilet,” he began. “I realize that keeps your fingers from pushing through, but that’s a humongous waste. You should get one good wipe and that’s all.” The reality star went on to demonstrate the amount of tissue the kids should be using, adding that they shouldn’t be wrapping the paper completely around their hands.

Kody continued, “Now one square is way too little, that’s the miser way and we aren’t going to be miserly. I think realistically I could survive on four, but five is going to be appropriate probably.” While folding the tissue, he continued, “And then once you’re done one swipe. If you’re really good and skilled you might be able to get three wipes out of it.”

Fans came after Kody for the “lesson” and even called the clip “cringe” on Reddit. “He’s gross and disgusting enough without this little Toilet paper lecture… having said that he was probably Tired of toilets getting clogged or traps getting backed Up or whatever..”

Another fan commented, “Everything about him is repulsive,” while a fourth noted: “The irony of a man who has made many, huge, huge financial decisions worried about how much toilet paper is being used in the house..”

This is not the first controversy Kody Brown has been in with fans. Kody was recently spotted by fans working in one of the booths at a Tulsa Oklahoma gun show. The Brown family patriarch wore a black T-shirt and a pair of jeans for the large gathering. He worked his table, speaking with attendees and seemingly giving them his best sales pitch. Kody Brown was laughing and smiling as he organized his gun equipment. Sister Wives fans slammed him for taking on the sales position.

