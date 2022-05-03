Real Housewives of Atlanta Marlo Hampton’s Shady Reaction To NeNe Leakes’ Lawsuit Against Bravo, ‘It’s My Time To Shine!’

Marlo Hampton was recently named a full-time cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. During an interview about her current role, Marlo said, “I’ve been here for 10 years, so it’s home.” She continued, “But it’s like the next level now and I’m just so excited because I know all my fans and supporters are so excited to really get to see all of Marlo, get to know all of me — besides the fashion and me and my slick mouth.”

On Wednesday, she told Extra that she had nothing to say about her friend NeNe Leakes’ current lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen. “You know, we’re going to leave that where it’s at. Just sending my sister some love and kisses, and we’re gonna keep talking about me and my peach and how it’s my time to shine, baby,” Hampton said.

Marlo is not the only Real Housewives of Atlanta star to react to NeNe’s lawsuit. Her longtime friend and co star on the Bravo show, Kandi Burruss, told Page Six that she has no opinion on the matter. She said, “I don’t have anything to say about it. Never! Absolutely have no opinion.”

NeNe Leakes sued Bravo and Andy Cohen over claims that they promoted a racist environment on reality shows on their network. The former RHOA star said that she raised her issue about “racially offensive and stereotypical” comments made by Kim Zolciak-Biermann; however, she ended up suffering the consequences. The entities named in NeNe’s suit include NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies, True Entertainment and Truly Original, various executives, and Andy Cohen as defendants. Kim isn’t being sued.

The suit claims Zolciak–Biermann used the N-word in 2012 during the fifth season to refer to Leakes and other housewives after a dispute with them. It also alleges that Kim falsely implied that Leakes used drugs and called her home a “roach nest.” NeNe claims in the suit that after she raised her complaints to executives, they did nothing.

The suit claims Bravo did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann nor take any meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior. Instead, they rewarded her with her own spinoff show. NeNe’s lawyer, David deRubertis, said in a statement, “From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives.”

