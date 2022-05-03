Little People Big World ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Audrey Roloff Slammed For Flaunting Her Wealth!

Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff, is getting slammed for her vacation to Hawaii.

Some of Audrey Roloff’s fans came after her over a post where she was flaunting her wealth while on vacation with her husband and two children. On April 28, Roloff shared a series of photos of their family getaway to Maui. “This past week we have been here in Maui for the Young Living Diamond retreat,” Audrey began in the caption. She went on to explain to fans that her family earned the retreat, but her statement rubbed a few people the wrong way.

Roloff said, “We earned this trip for achieving a certain rank in the company – so here we are on Young Living’s dime soaking up the sun with new friends and old + our three littles in tow.” Audrey continued, “Such a freakin gift!!! I’m so grateful for this company, their products, and the people it draws in. Truly one of the best decisions I made 5 years ago.”

Fans had an issue with Audrey bragging at the end of her caption about how they were lucky to extend their trip again. “We decided to extend our trip longer since we have the kids with us and because we’ve got a soft spot for Maui… And now we have a little more space that one hotel room for the 5 of us!”

Some of Audrey’s fans found the post insensitive and unrelatable. One wrote, “It must be nice to have a lot of money.” Another fan commented, “For a young couple you sure have lots of money to spend while others don’t.” Not everybody found Audrey’s post unrelatable, some congratulated the couple for their hard work that paid for the trip. A fan wrote, “They’ve worked hard at this business for years and earned these perks. Work hard, Play hard.”

Amy Roloff also commented on the post, “For all the hard work you do, congrats! Good for you guys! Enjoy the fun, sun, beach and more!” Audrey has yet to address the backlash on her social media posts but is still happily posting her vacation. The mother of two went on to share a cute video of Ember’s trips to Hawaii over the years. “Bringing our babies to Maui through the years. From tiny toes touching the ocean for the first time… to dragging daddy out to swim in the waves.”

