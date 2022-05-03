Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna Shuts Down Age-Shamers With This Look!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, is firing back at online trolls with a sexy bikini look!

Lisa, 58, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to post a photo of herself in a green string bikini. The Bravo star captioned the photo, “@PaulinaPorizkova posted a photo of herself in a bikini and she was called old and ugly for doing so. Well I’m 58 and here is my ‘old and ugly.'” Rinna’s post was in response to body and age-shamers who came after Paulina after she posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a bikini and got attacked for it.

Paulina, 56, shared a photo on Instagram and got some nasty comments about her appearance. Despite looking smoking hot and having a toned physique, one fan claimed Porizkova is having a hard time accepting her age. They wrote, “You must be in so much pain to keep posting bikini pictures at your age. I’ve always thought that getting old and ugly is the hardest on pretty people. The fall from grace is much further when you were beautiful.”

@rickaroo777 continued, “I pray you can come to terms with your mortality, we all get old and ugly. You just have to fall from a greater height than the rest of us. Tears Times Infinity!” Paulina didn’t let the nasty comment slide. The 56-year-old clapped back at the trio with another bikini photo. Paulina captioned it, “I get comments like these every time I post a photo of my body. This is the ageist shaming that sets my teeth on edge. Older men are distinguished, older women are ugly.”

Porizkova added in her caption that she believes people become more beautiful with age. “We have earned our beauty, we understand what it is, and we can see it so much better.

There is no such thing as ugly and old. Only shortsighted and ignorant.” Apart from Lisa Rinna, several other women and men posted beautiful shots of themselves with the caption “old and ugly” to support Paulina. She thanked them in another post for embracing life and living it to the fullest.

Porizkova added that her post was not made because she felt bad and needed sympathy. In fact, she said the post was meant to educate and help do away with such negative sentiments like getting old is ugly instead of something to be proud of.

