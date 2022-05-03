Real Housewives of New Jersey Joe Giudice’s Grandmother ‘Nonna’ Passes Away!

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, has shared that his grandmother, the woman his four children called “Nonna,” has passed away.

The great grandmother to the children Joe shares with his ex, Teresa Giudice, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, died at the age of 87.

Joe shared the news in an emotional Instagram post, alongside a photo of his grandmother with his uncle, Pasquale, who died the same day.

“Just lost my Grandmother 87 and my Uncle Pasquale 94 in one day very sad night,” Joe captioned the snap, adding a series of prayer emojis.

The former Bravo personality also shared a photo of the pair at his wedding. He captioned the pic— “Forever in our Hearts.”

Gia posted a message to her father in the comment section, writing—”dad I love you so much she loved you so much.”

Gia shared her own memories of her great-grandmother in her Instagram Stories, posting over a dozen photo collages. She wrote “We love you nonna” underneath the video, adding a single red heart.

Gia posted a boomerang of herself and others toasting to her deceased great-grandmother, writing—“For you nonna.”

Audriana posted a throwback pic taken when she was a little girl alongside her late relative. The teen wrote— “Rest easy I love you.”

Milania shared a montage of photos snapped with her great-grandmother over the years.

“Rest easy my beautiful angel. I love you so much,” she added.

Joe, 49, lived with his grandmother in Sala Consilina after he was released from ICE custody, in 2019. Joe was deported to his native Italy after he and Teresa served prison time on multiple charges of fraud.

The dad of four spoke about living with his grandmother during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, shortly after he left the United States.

Joe shared that the house was “small” but “fine.”

“I mean, it’s not a good feeling. I’m here, I’m happy I’m out, but I’m sad at the same time,” he told host, Andy Cohen. “I’m sad I’m not with my family, I’m sad I’m not with my wife, of course, and with all my friends back at home. That’s where my life is. It’s not here. It’s there.”

Joe and Teresa’s four girls frequently visit their father, who splits his time between Italy and the Bahamas. Gia defended her dad on the currently airing season of RHONJ, after her uncle, Joe Gorga, referred to him as “the devil.”

“If you’re going to come at me disrespectfully, then I won’t talk to you,” Gia snapped. “I’m an adult now, too, so you can talk to me like one. Because I’m done with you being disrespectful.”

The drama carried over into the reunion series, where Joe reportedly walked off set while threatening to quit the show, amid the messy family feud.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion kicks off Tuesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

