Real Housewives of New Jersey Dolores Catania Calls Jennifer Aydin C-Word During Explosive ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Trailer!

Dolores Catania brought the drama as revealed in the recently released Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion trailer—dropping an obscenity while taking aim at co-star, Jennifer Aydin.

Dolores fired the c-word at Jennifer after her co-star dissed her to reunion host, Andy Cohen.

“I felt that Dolores had a hidden agenda,” Jennifer, who is seated next to Dolores, tells Andy Cohen in the trailer.

Tensions explode and Dolores snaps—”This f–king c—t,” leaving no viewer wondering who was at the receiving end of the reality star’s wrath.

“Don’t call me a f–king c–t,” Jennifer screams back, after appearing confused.

Melissa Gorga chimes in with her own reaction, remarking—”Here we go, here we go.”

Watch the trailer below!

Jennifer and Dolores’ relationship appeared friendly during Season 12, but things went sideways after Jennifer alleged that her castmate had been a “jerk” to her on the show.

“She claims to defend me — and she does in real life, she really does defend me. And I love her. And I thought, ‘She loves me in real life, and sometimes is a jerk to me on the show,’” Jennifer said, during a February appearance on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

She continued—“But now I’m starting to realize she doesn’t like me and just appeases me for the show. So I don’t know where we stand. I just know some of the things I saw [this season] were really hurtful. Hopefully, we can try and work it out at the reunion.”

Dolores addressed Jennifer’s claim the next month, commenting that she did not give a “f–king motherf–k.”

“We haven’t spoke. She’ll speak to me at the reunion,” Dolores told Access Hollywood in March. “Save it for the camera, fine, but have your peace with me and say it to my face before. Like, what even is that?”

“I was upset by it. I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ But I don’t really give a f–king motherf–k, so that’s really too bad, Jennifer. … I’ve stuck up for you every episode, even when you were not defendable,” the Bravo star added.

Dolores said that while she was unsure of why Jennifer would make such statements, she hinted that the mom of five was out for “attention.”

“If it’s not for attention, [why] do you have to wait to tell me at the reunion? Know that I will be a different person to you now for the rest of your life,” Dolores warned.

Dolores wasn’t the first one to slam Jennifer as an attention-seeker.

“She’s become a big eye roll to the entire cast. They don’t feel she, herself, is authentic and the only person siding with her is Teresa,” a tipster told Hollywood Life, in May 2021.

“The cast feels Jennifer’s causing a lot of drama and starting trouble for no reason other than to create storylines,” the source claimed.

Melissa Gorga labeled Jennifer “fake and conniving” ahead of Part 1 of the Season 11 reunion series.

“I’ve been on the show a long time and I know fake and conniving when I see it,’ the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “When you don’t come for someone at all, and they are constantly trying to put you down and trying to cause riffs in your relationships, that’s a huge red flag.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion kicks off Tuesday at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

