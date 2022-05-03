Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Sued Over Copyright Infringement After Posting Puerto Rico Pic On Instagram!

Bethenny Frankel was sued in Manhattan Federal Court Monday by a photographer who alleged that the Real Housewives of New York alum violated copyright laws by sharing his post-disaster photo of Puerto Rico on social media.

The lawsuit claims that New York City photographer, Marcus Santos, registered the photo with the US Copyright Office months before Bethenny posted the shot to her Instagram account, in May 2018. The snap captured a residential area in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit the island, in 2017. The Skinnygirl mogul used the pic to highlight her relief work in the area after the storm ravaged the landscape.

The former Bravo star captioned the post—“This footage is from last year’s #thisisacrisis movement in #puertorico. #hurricanemaria killed more than 4600 people – that’s more than 70 TIMES the official toll.”

Santos alleges that the BStrong founder used his image without prior permission or the proper licensing.

The former reality TV star and entrepreneur has provided humanitarian aid through her foundation in the aftermath of multiple natural disasters, in recent years. Bravo cameras followed Bethenny and her team to Puerto Rico, where the mom of one and her team worked to organize supply deliveries and offer monetary aid to survivors of the storm.

Santos is asking for damages, monetary relief, and all profits gained by the use of the image. He is also requesting a jury trial.

Bethenny most recently raised over $35 million for Ukrainian refugees displaced by the ongoing war with Russia. As reported in March, Bethenny’s BStrong foundation raised over $25 million worth of supplies and donations plus another 10 million in cash donations.

“We have two massive warehouses one in Poland, another in Hungary. These are two hubs so they will have all this aid which will be exceeding $25 million…So all the aid will be in these two warehouses and other orgs can come and pick up what they need. You need medical supplies we have it, wipes, food,” Bethenny told TMZ, at the time.

Bethenny clarified that the 10 million cash would go towards refugee relocation, amid a goal to move people out of the camps.

“The mission is refugee out, AID in. The 10 million we have raised in cash the majority of that will be for refugees so we have to get people out,” Bethenny explained. “The onslaught of people in these places could debilitate them. It is not about keeping them there, or keep them happy there. Because while that is kind we have to get them out.”

Bethenny added that she was most inspired by the generosity of the American people.

“Americans are amazing, this is extraordinary. we’ve never had a bigger relief effort than this,” she said.

