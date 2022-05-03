Real Housewives of Potomac Ashley Darby Dragged After Revealing She Still Lives With Cheating Ex Michael Darby!

Bravo fans are calling foul after Real Housewives of Potomac star, Ashley Darby, revealed that she still lives with her ex, Michael Darby, after announcing that they were headed for divorce.

Ashley, 33, and Michael continue to live under the same roof despite residing in a state that requires spouses to live separately for a year before filing for an uncontested divorce. Viewers are now wondering if the couple’s split is the real deal or a storyline stunt.

Ashley casually mentioned the living arrangement during a recent appearance on Good Day 10, after confirming her breakup. The reality star appeared happy and carefree when asked to comment on how she was coping with the split.

“Well, I’m great,” she said cheerily. ”My kids are pretty young. My son is two. My other son is one so they don’t really have an awareness.”

“Michael and I are still living together,” she revealed. “We’re still under the same roof, so no difference for them.”

Many followers accused the reality star of staging the breakup for a RHOP storyline.

“ALL THIS IS FOR A DAMN STORYLINE‼️ ASHLEY NEEDS TO BE FIRED‼️‼️” one person wrote.

“We’re still gona milk this for a storyline as Nicki said she has nothing going on #rhop,” another noted.

“She need a story line,” echoed another fan.

Other puzzled fans pushed Ashley to get away from her cheating ex.

“She gotta let him leave, wtf they are still living together girl,” one fan commented.

“This all makes my head spin….I love Ashley..but GUUURL!!!!!” another viewer said.

Ashley announced that the couple was calling it quits via a lengthy statement published by Bravo’s Daily Dish.

“Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate. We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences. Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways,” Ashley said in a lengthy statement. “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together.”

Ashley continued—”We will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love. As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation.”

