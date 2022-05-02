Celebrity News The Kardashians Win Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded to Blac Chyna!

The Kardashians Win Defamation Lawsuit, No Damages Awarded to Blac Chyna!

The jury is in! On Monday, jurors reached a verdict in the Blac Chyna versus Kardashian defamation lawsuit.

Blac Chyna received no damages for her $100 million defamation and contract interference case against Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Khloé Kardashian.

After 10 hours of deliberation, the jury of five men and seven women decided Kris Jenner had “reasonable grounds” for believing Chyna had “beat the sh-t out of” her son, Rob Kardashian. Although they agreed the statement that Kris made in a text message to a producer of the couple’s show, Rob & Chyna, turned out not to be true.

According to Rob, Chyna was high on cocaine when she tried to strangle him. She was allegedly drinking all night when she used an iPhone cord to strangle her baby daddy. Rob Kardashian admitted this incident scared him so much that he had to add security to his personal team. At this point, he feared for his life and their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

The jurors further decided that while Kim, Khloé and Kylie were not justified in their actions related to Chyna’s contract with the E! Network, they decided the conduct did not “prevent performance” of the contract or make it “more expensive or difficult.”

Blac Chyna, 33, had accused the Kardashian-Jenner women of conspiring to kill Season Two of her E! reality series Rob & Chyna just as she was reaching the height of her fame and inking lucrative deals with top brands like MAC Cosmetics. She claimed the women carried out a secret campaign behind her back that falsely accused her of physically abusing her former fiancé, Rob Kardashian, the sole Kardashian brother, during a blowout fight on Dec. 15, 2016.

