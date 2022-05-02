Survivor SPOILERS: Survivor’s Rocksroy Bailey Talks Emotional Tribal, Alliances & Tori Trouble!

Rocksroy Bailey gave the first exit interview from Survivor and dished on everything that happened during his time there.

Rocksroy Bailey did an interview with TVLine and answered a few questions. One of the things most Survivor fans were wondering is what happened with the guys’ alliance that Bailey brought up. He admitted that when he got back, he didn’t know what people were saying and was just trying to get his social game up. Rocks also said the show left out the part when he said he wanted Drea to be a part of the alliance.

He explained, “Then Mike, his whole life was helping, protecting, running into buildings that may be in flames. He also had that drive. I said, ‘Why not have something? We could have a bond here,’ not knowing that other alliances were already formed and very solidified in that sense. So I was just trying to make a move. I was trying to put something out there that I felt maybe they would come to like, ‘Yeah, maybe we should. Why not?'”

During the interview, Bailey added that he wanted Jonathan to shut up so badly. “I was thinking that, but you can’t say anything as part of the jury anyway. Like you said, Jonathan… you cannot relate, so just shut up. You know, God gave you two ears and [only] one mouth…” he said. During the Tribal Council, Jonathan was giving his opinion on Drea and Maryanne’s revelation about their experiences as black women on Survivor.

Rocksroy spoke on the issue during his recent interview with TVLine. He said: “She saw two brown people sitting there and she did not want to be the third, and there was nothing wrong with that. And Maryanne, to her credit, said, ‘Hey, I don’t want to be the third either.’ For them to actually say to everyone, ‘I have an idol and I’m playing it,’ that was personal, based on their past experiences. That was them just saying, ‘Hey, hear it. I’m good. Tonight, it’s not going to be me.’ It was so deep and so inspiring to see. Even now speaking about it, I will relive that day not with me being voted out, but their reaction to seeing two other brown people sitting there and not wanting to be the third… It says a lot. I’m just gonna let that moment be what it is.”

Rocks also dished on his feud with Tori on the show. “Tori’s a wonderful person. I’ll start by saying that. Tori and I were like oil and water. I’m a city boy, she’s an Oklahoma country girl. Nothing wrong with that. I just think that we just never understood where our gameplay was.” When asked if he enjoyed his time on the show, Bailey said he did. “I have no regrets about anything I did or said, but I’ll tell you this much: It was wonderful being able to take care of and help my tribe advance as far as we got. It was.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips