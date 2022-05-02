Selling Sunset ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald Claims Christine Quinn Lied About Having COVID!

Days after the Selling Sunset reunion, Mary Fitzgerald is coming out with some shocking details.

Mary, 41, recently confirmed speculation that Christine Quinn faked her COVID diagnosis. On Wednesday, a TMZ photographer asked Fitzgerald while she was outside the Oppenheim Group office if she believed Quinn. She said, “No. I mean, me personally? No, because we all tested on Tuesday and then again on Friday.”

Fitzgerald continued to speculate that Quinn lied about her health because she didn’t want to get questioned about what she did. “I mean, that would be my guess, but it’s sad because we all showed up,” she continued. “We didn’t want to have to talk to her about her actions, and I’m sure she didn’t want to have answers for her actions. So, we didn’t want to be there talking about it either, but it’s our job. We’re doing it.”

The reporter also asked Mary if she thinks the Netflix show will be okay without Christine. “I think it will be fine without her.” Fitzgerald also added that despite Quinn being good for ratings, she might not be the right fit for the office. “Thankfully it’s not my job. I don’t want to have to make that decision,” she said about giving Quinn the boot. “I think Christine is great for the show. I just don’t think she’s good for the office. But she’s good for the show, so I’ll let that be Jason [Oppenheim] and Netflix’s decision.”

Mary also had some advice to give to Quinn on how she can redeem herself. “She needs to stop doing all the messed up things she does, and she needs to apologize first and stop doing it,” she added. “And that’s the thing, she apologizes all the time, but she never stops doing it. Actions speak louder than words.” Fitzgerald also dished that even an apology from Quinn would not make up for the crazy things she has done on the show.

A rep for Quinn told Page Six Tuesday that the “How to Be a Boss Bitch” author had tested positive for the coronavirus and skipped the reunion taping “out of an abundance of caution for the cast and crew.” However, Quinn still didn’t join the reunion, unlike Amanza Smith who joined through Zoom despite having COVID, too. Jason spoke to TMZ about Christine Quinn missing the reunion, saying, “It’s not worth my time speculating. I don’t know.” He added that Quinn not showing up for the taping was a “production issue” not a “brokerage issue,” so Netflix can deal with the situation.”

