Real Housewives of Atlanta RHOA: Sheree Whitfield DISSES Kandi Burruss And Invites Phaedra Parks Back On The Show!

Bravo comeback star, Sheree Whitfield, got fans chattering ahead of the Season 14 Real Housewives of Atlanta premiere.

Sheree recently appeared on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast and was asked to share her take on co-star, Kandi Burruss, threatening to quit if Phaedra Parks was ever invited back.

Phaedra was axed from the series after she spread a false rumor about Kandi, alleging that her co-star wanted to drug and rape Porsha Williams in her supposed sex dungeon.

Kandi shut down any possibility of the duo reuniting on the Georgia franchise during a March appearance on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast.

Kandi explained that she planned to stay on the show as long as Bravo was on board—unless they invited back her past nemesis. Kandi made it clear that she was ready to walk if Phaedra returned.

Raquel asked the singer/songwriter if RHOA was big enough for both women, and Kandi responded with a flat “No.”

The reality star was asked—“if they brought Phaedra back [to The Real Housewives of Atlanta] would you be on the show?”

Kandi, without hesitation, responded—“No,” adding—“I just don’t think that she and I need to interact. You know what I mean? I let her do her thing and when they decide to do that then, you know…”

The Kandi & The Gang star also replied “no,” when asked if the messy dynamic was “fixable.”

“No, it’s not fixable. No,” Kandi said.

Fans have campaigned for Phaedra’s return in recent years, and many believe that it’s been Kandi’s ultimatum that has prevented the lawyer’s comeback.

Sheree was asked to weigh in on the controversy and did not hold back. She dished that she actually invited Phaedra to appear in a Season 14 cameo spot. The “She By Sheree” designer added that she believed that Kandi should put the “betterment of the show” first.

The Bravo star said—“We are here to do a reality show. And, as much as I love Kandi, I feel like at the end of the day, she should understand that this is for the show. We can’t be [like] ‘oh, I don’t want t talk about that’ or ‘it’s not cool, so we can’t do it.’ It’s for the betterment of the show. We have all been in uncountable and talked about sh*t that we don’t want to talk about.”

Phaedra spoke about the possibility of reconciling with her former co-star, in May 2021, amid rumors of her potential return to the show.

“We’re both two very strong powerful black women— so as a mom, we’re both moms, I teach my kids that they can resolve anything and so I would never say never,” the RHOA alum said, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s chat show, Watch What Happens Live.

A filmed reunion between Kandi and Phaedra would likely deliver a much-needed numbers boost for the franchise, which suffered a ratings plunge during Season 13.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

