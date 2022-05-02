Celebrity News Pete Davidson Tattoos Kanye West’s Kids’ Names On His Body After CREEPY Pedo Joke!

Pete Davidson’s latest neck tattoos are getting Kardashian fans riled up online.

Pete Davidson has a lot of tattoos and was recently photographed with new ink on his neck. The SNL comedian had the initials “KNSCP” tattooed on his neck. Kardashian fans were quick to spot the tat and come up with interesting theories on what it could mean.

Since Pete, 28, has been dating 41-year-old Kim Kardashian, many think it has to do with their relationship and four children. According to fans, The K stands for Kim, N stands for North West, S stands for Saint, C stands for Chicago while P stands for the family’s youngest, Psalm. The initials also seemed to represent the kids’ birth order.

This is not the first tattoo Pete has gotten that hints at his relationship with The Kardashians star. The comedian has a tattoo on his chest of Kim’s name and another one inspired by his girlfriend’s career. The cool ink is written, “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER.” Kim told Ellen Degeneres during an interview that the lawyer tattoo was her favorite one. She also revealed that he has more than three tattoos on his body dedicated to her and their relationship.

The SKIMS founder told Ellen that when it comes to Pete’s chest ink, it’s not called tattoos, but branding. “[It] isn’t a tattoo, it’s actually a branding,” she told DeGeneres. “Because he wanted to do something that was really different.” Pete allegedly told her he wanted it there forever, saying, “I don’t want to be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as a scar on me.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete began dating in October after she appeared as a guest on Saturday Night Live. Fans of the reality star, however, think all the tattoos Pete is getting are weird. One fan wrote on Twitter, “That’s weird no offense. Like… they arnt married nor the relationship is years old. Or even his kids. But hey that’s their business but still weird.”

Another fan said the tattoos are just a record of his latest conquest and not that deep to him. Perez Hilton also had something to say about Pete’s tattoos of Kim’s children: “If I were #KimKardashian, I would dump #PeteDavidson over this. It’s just giving me all the red flag vibes!!”

