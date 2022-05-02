Reality TV Shows Mama June’s Ex Sugar Bear’s Plastic Surgery Plans After Divorcing Wife Jennifer!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Mama June’s Ex Sugar Bear’s Plastic Surgery Plans After Divorcing Wife Jennifer!

On Friday, April 29, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson shared a photo on his Instagram account sitting in Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Babak Moein’s office.

Mama June’s ex-fiancé simply captioned his post, “Stay tuned,” with no details, however, AllAboutTheTea.com has learned that he plans to undergo a massive cosmetic makeover.

Why Plastic Surgery

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, 50, chose to transform his appearance after finalizing his divorce from ex-wife, Jennifer Thompson (née Lamb), whom he wed in 2017.

The former couple got married in an intimate backyard ceremony in McIntyre, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22, 2017. The wedding was featured on WE tv’s Mama June: From Not to Hot. But the pair’s happily ever after didn’t last long, as viewers witnessed many on-screen disputes over family drama involving Sugar Bear’s daughter, Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson.

The WE tv’s reality series chronicled Jennifer’s contemptuous relationship with Sugar Bear’s ex-wife, June Shannon, and his daughter.

What Kind of Surgery

The former chalk miner plans to have a full head-to-toe renovation which includes: dental work, a hair transplant, Botox, fillers, liposuction, a tummy tuck, a new haircut and a fresh shave, reports TMZ.

Sugar Bear, who turned 50 in December, is choosing plastic surgery to boast his appearance and confidence for future love interests.

Supporters of Sugar Bear showered his posts with love and encouragement. One person wrote, “A healthy sugar bear is a happy sugar bear. Ima stay tuned. 😍”

Mama June and Sugar Bear

Sugar Bear and Mama June are often at odds when it comes to their daughter, Alana, and the two have a long and unpleasant history together.

The two have tried to work through their issues throughout seasons of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and even appeared on a season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, but they inevitably called it quits after June found him seeking men and women online. June revealed during the series, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, that she saw sexually suggestive photos he’d exchanged with other males.

Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson claimed to be suffering from sex addiction at the time, but Mama June considered taking him back, telling a pal, “I’m very proud that he’s been honest. I’m very proud he’s come clean.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips