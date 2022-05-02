Vanderpump Rules Lisa Vanderpump Defends Stassi Schroeder, Says She’s ‘Great’ And Slams ‘Cancel Culture’

Lisa Vanderpump Defends Stassi Schroeder, Says She’s ‘Great’ And Slams ‘Cancel Culture’

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump is speaking out against cancel culture — and showing major support to Stassi Schroeder, after the former reality-TV star was fired over prior racist remarks.

Where They Stand Today

After Stassi Schroeder’s racism scandal, many fans wondered where Lisa Vanderpump and her former employee stood since the “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom,” author was noticeably missing at the grand opening of Vanderpump’s latest restaurant venture, Vanderpump à Paris, in Las Vegas.

Stassi’s Book Tells All

The gala was attended by Stassi’s bestie, Katie Maloney, and numerous of her former VPR co-stars. However, the former Vanderpump Rules star stayed home to work on crafts related to her second book launch. The book, “Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic B*** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom” — chronicles what Stassi calls “the Canceling of 2020,” which dives into all the ways her life went downhill post-Pump Rules.

The book explains how the need to create drama played a role in Stassi’s actions that led to her firing from Bravo, getting fired by her PR manager and losing numerous lucrative deals.

Lisa Vanderpump Defends Stassi

Vanderpump addressed Stassi’s firing and slammed cancel culture in an interview with US Weekly, “It was a sign of the times, it was retribution. It was punitive. I get it. But to me, I would have had them sit down here and say, ‘You tell me why you feel that you could do that.’ I think holding people accountable, that’s so cliche, but it’s so important,” Lisa detailed. “I just hate, hate this cancel culture. I just believe as you grow up, you make mistakes. And that’s when I think you really need to learn from that.”

The Vanderpump Rules boss seemingly defended Stassi’s inexcusable actions by saying, “I think her arrogance at that time superseded her empathy and her smarts…I think she was great on the show. I think they were all great on the show.”

The Bravo star also revealed whether the rumored Vanderpump Valley spin-off, involving Kristen Doute and other OGs of the series is in the works: “I honestly don’t see that happening right now. About the babies? I’m not sure,” she said.

The Scandal

Stassi Schroeder was fired from the Bravo reality series in June 2020, after a resurfaced podcast clip revealed the reality star admitting that in 2018, she and, Kristen Doute, alerted the police that a black female robbery suspect might be their co-star, Faith Stowers.

Now in her new book, Stassi admits that she made “a terrible mistake,” by calling the cops on Faith. Stassi hired a Diversity Coach and has since educated herself about unconscious bias, white privilege, racism and police brutality — but insisted that she was playing a role as a reality TV character. “I mean, this is the s–t Vanderpump Rules is about: exposing people, calling them out,” Stassi wrote.

The book continues, “I’m not trying to justify what I did whatsoever, but looking back I was motivated by the fact that Faith had played a dirty role on our show that year by hooking up with Jax [Taylor] behind Brittany [Cartwright]’s back and blackmailing him with audio.”

Share your thoughts on Lisa Vanderpump supporting Stassi Schroeder and calling out cancel culture. Sound off below!

