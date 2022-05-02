Little Women LA Details About ‘Little Women: LA’ Terra Jolé’s SCARY Diagnosis & Emergency Surgery!

Little Women: LA star, Terra Jolé, shocked fans when she recently revealed her health diagnosis and upcoming procedure.

Jolé posted two announcements to her 891k followers, letting them know that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The Little Women star admitted on April 29 that it was hard to decide to share the news with the world. Jole wrote, “I have breast cancer. Hardest call i’ve ever had to made was this video telling my mom for the first time.”

Terra Jolé also explained that she decided to bring fans on her journey with cancer since she has been on tv for the past 10 years. “I had two choices. 1. Hide and not share anything on social media. 2. Take you along the fight with me. Since our lives have been public for the last 10 years, it’s only fair we make this journey together.”

On April 30, Jolé posted another update for fans about her cancer journey. The Lifetime star explained that her cancer treatment is not all she will be speaking about on social media. “Though this is a huge part of my life currently, I don’t want to solely focus on my cancer journey through this channel.” Jolé explained that she was lucky to be born in a time when breast cancer can be conquered.

Terra continued, “Instead of fearing the outcome, I’d like to celebrate the strength that so many women make every single year through breast cancer.” She announced that her health updates would come every Friday, while for the rest of the week, her social media pages will be back to normal. Terra is set to undergo a double vasectomy to fight the cancer.

“Every Friday I’ll give updates on the journey which means the rest of the week we’re back to normal family chaos! From our family to yours, thank you! To every woman out there, you’re never too young to have your breast checked! If you feel something, say something!” Jole also thanked everyone who sent her supportive and encouraging messages after her announcement. “Thank you to everyone for such light and uplifting messages.”

Fans filled her comment section with love and praises for the strong reality tv star. One fan wrote, “Oh Terra. I’m so sorry to hear this. Stay strong. Do everything you have to do. You’ll beat it! You’re an amazingg woman and will fight it! Love you friend!”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips