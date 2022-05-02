Celebrity News Andy Cohen Pushes Out His Second Baby Via Surrogate!

Bravo executive and chat show host, Andy Cohen, has announced the birth of his second child, a daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen.

Cohen posted a photo of himself beaming while snuggling his newborn daughter, who was born via surrogate, on Friday. Lucy was born at 5:13 pm in New York City and weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces.

“HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 lbs., 13 oz., and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” the proud father wrote on Instagram.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” the Watch What Happens Live host added. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen posted another happy hospital photo, the next day.

“Greetings from Cloud 9 #ILoveLucy,” he wrote.

Cohen later thanked fans for their love and support on his Instagram Story.

“Guys, I just want to thank you all for your incredible outpouring of love for little Lucy. I’m waiting for her final little exam, and then I’m going to take her home to meet Ben,” Cohen said. “I’ve got Ben’s hat that he wore home from the hospital for Lucy.“

Cohen posted a photo of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, 3, meeting his sister for the first time, on Sunday.

“When Ben met Lucy ♥️,” Cohen, 53, wrote alongside the photo of Ben giving his sister a kiss.

Lots of past and present Bravo stars gushed over the sweet photo in the post’s comment section.

“I can feel the love ❤️ 👏,” Real Housewives of New York City alum, Dorinda Medley, wrote. “The sweetest!! 🥰💕💕💕💕👧🏼.”

Ben, who was also born via surrogate, arrived in February 2019.

“Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I’ve wanted in my heart for my entire life,” Cohen said when he first revealed that he would soon become a dad. “And though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Cohen spoke to PEOPLE about his decision, at the time.

“It’s not something in your mind — ‘Oh, I want to do this alone.’ But I like being alone,” he explained. “I didn’t want to wait. To me, it would have to be a very special person to say, ‘Let’s do this together.’ And I would love that, and that person could be having coffee down the street at this moment and I’ll meet him soon.”

Cohen added that he “always knew [he] wanted a family,” but “as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me.”

