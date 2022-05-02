90 Day Fiance ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Memphis Smith Confirms Split From Hamza Moknii!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star, Memphis Smith, has confirmed that she and her husband, Hamza Moknii, have called it quits.

The TLC personality quietly revealed the update, using an Instagram caption to confirm a breakup rumor that’s been circulating for weeks. Memphis, 34, used the hashtag “single mom life” alongside a video of herself pumping breastmilk while the song “Drip Too Hard” by Gunna and Lil Baby played in the background.

“Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn’t STOP because we work, it doesn’t STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn’t STOP so we can play! 😬” she added.

Hamza has yet to comment on the news, but did post a photo of the baby’s face covered with an emoji with the caption—“My heart❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Memphis and Hamza share one child together but have yet to reveal the gender, name, or any images of the infant’s face. Hamza posted two photos of the baby wearing different pink onesies.

Fans took notice when the reality TV couple unfollowed each other on Instagram, earlier this month. Memphis also deleted all posted photos of herself and Hamza. Alleged leaked texts between Hamza’s sister, Rawia, and Memphis referred to marital problems within the relationship. Rawia reportedly spilled that the pair were not living together, and spoke of Hamza’s desire to live in a larger city.

Fans of the popular show know that Memphis and Hamza connected online via an international dating website. The show followed Memphis traveling to Tunisia to meet Hamza in person for the first time. The couple got engaged and tied the knot in front of TLC cameras before Memphis learned that she was pregnant, during their honeymoon.

Memphis made recent headlines after taking aim at social media users who dared to bash 90 Day Fiancé cast members.

In March, Memphis posted a controversial Instagram Story in which she suggested that the TLC series, which airs Sunday nights, was “the devil’s work.”

The Michigan mom’s eyebrow-raising commentary also referenced her fellow 90 Day cast members.

“I pray for my cast members who are going through this,” Memphis said.

“It is sad to see so many people going to the extreme to hurt cast, belittle them, try to discredit them and destroy their lives,” Memphis added.

Memphis wrote that she hoped that people would get informed and “not to participate in these shows” because viewers don’t know how to put a TV show in perspective.

Memphis ranted about her critics—“Then what will these lowlife people do with their time?”

“Maybe do something more productive like plant a tree,” she added.

The current cycle of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

