Real Housewives of Orange County Noella Bergener Introduces New Boyfriend Bobby Schubenski!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Noella Bergener credited her new boyfriend, Bobby Schubenski, for putting a smile back on her face after splitting from ex, “Sweet James” Bergener, when he joined her at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 reunion taping.

“This my boyfriend, Bobby. He’s the reason behind this [smile],” she told Bravo Insider, at the time.

Noella revealed during the reunion that Bobby had given her an unusual gift for Christmas.

“OK, fine, yes, yes, he bought me an adult toy marketplace company. We just got it trademarked. It’s called Playland, and I’m very excited about it. It was my Christmas present,” she explained, during Part 1 of the reunion series.

Noella later shared about Bobby’s outlook on relationships.

”You know the crazy thing, though, is? He considers anything with anybody cheating, so I think my stack days are retired. I’m all matched up,” she said.

When Emily Simpson named Charlie Hunnam as her celebrity “hall pass” during Part 2 of the reunion, Noella chimed in—”My boyfriend kind of looks like him.”

“Well, lucky you,” Emily quipped, in response.

Noella took to Instagram to share a photo of Bobby earlier this week, using hashtags #lovedup and #twinflame to promote Wednesday’s reunion episode.

Bobby shared the same photo, and Noella wrote in the comment section—“I love you baby.” He wrote back, “love you!!”

Bobby, 33, hails from Pennsylvania and shares a six-year-old daughter with ex-fiancée and former professional wrestler, Rosa Mendes. Bobby and Rosa appeared on several seasons of Total Divas. He describes himself on Instagram as a “Twitch streamer” who owns “some brands.” He is the co-owner of the clothing brand, Blackcraft Cult, and has dabbled in music as a member of several bands over the years.

Andy Cohen asked Noella to explain the timeline of her relationship with her estranged ex, during the first part of the reunion series.

“We were five years and then one legal year of marriage,” the Bravo star said of her time with James. “He was separated when I met him and so once we realized that we could have children and I could start IVF, it was important for me to do the gathering of our family and do the picture of me in the white dress. So we had a wedding ceremony, knowing that it wasn’t fully legal.”

Noella clarified that it didn’t bother her to have a wedding before James’ divorce was finalized.

“I didn’t care about the actual piece of paper for a divorce. Anybody who’s out there said I cared about money or gold-digging kind of thing,” she said.

James and Noella, who has a daughter, Coco, from a previous marriage, tied the knot in 2020. Their split was messy, as the reality star accused her ex of abandoning their two-year-old autistic son, James Jr. Noella was financially cut off after James’ $6 million tax debt was exposed.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips