Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Alleges Producer Sabotage Amid Hostile ‘RHOA’ Work Environment!

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes, dished the alleged details about the behind-the-scenes drama that unfolded during Season 12, in her recently filed lawsuit. NeNe’s explosive lawsuit takes aim at Bravo, RHOA producers, and Andy Cohen, accusing the defendants of ignoring her complaints against former castmate, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The Bravo veteran alleged that Kim made several racially-charged comments while filming RHOA. NeNe claimed that the network and producers often ignored her and even told her to stop speaking out about the situation. NeNe pointed out that Kim not only dodged consequences but scored her own spinoff show.

NeNe was an original cast member on the long-running Bravo show, which premiered in 2008. NeNe’s last appearance on the series was in 2020.

NeNe claimed that the issues all came to a head during Season 12.

Radar Online obtained documents that reveal that NeNe alleged that she was “iced out and not regularly scheduled with the other housewives.”

“The scheduled provided to her by production consisted primarily of her filming without the rest of the housewives, often only with her own family,” she claimed.

The former reality star said at the time that producers were privately dissing her for “supposedly not properly integrating with the rest of the housewives.”

NeNe described being put into an “intentional Catch-22” situation. She claimed that she was denied “opportunities to film with the rest of her fellow housewives by being scheduled to film without them, but simultaneously criticized for not integrating into the group.”

NeNe said that she believed that producers used other cast members to “marginalize and ostracize” her. She alleged that her co-stars would brief producers about “any issues” they had with her, “in an effort to further contribute to the hostility of the working environment.”

NeNe stated that while she supplied “evidence of weeks of schedules that isolated her from the rest of the housewives,” producers refused to adjust her schedule.

NeNe added that the cast was told that they would have to cough up the cash to cover their own hair and makeup for the Season 12 reunion.

“Together, they wondered if the non-Black shows were given such benefits, and they reported their concerns, to no avail,” the lawsuit states.

The suit alleged that the reality star was lied to about the dress protocol for the reunion and was “told to wear a darker color when the entire rest of the housewives appeared on the reunion show wearing white.”

“She stopped mid-show and changed to a white outfit to match her fellow housewives,” the suit stated.

NeNe also accused the network of inviting Yovanna Momplaisir to the reunion, after promising not to do so. NeNe explained that she requested that the “friend” of the cast not be allowed to participate in the reunion because of the pair’s ongoing conflict.

NeNe said she “explained that her mental health would suffer if Momplaisir was allowed to continue to attack her.”

“Apparently, NBC, Bravo, and True made an exception to the rule of deference to housewives’ requests of this nature knowing that Momplaisir would appear at the reunion to attack Mrs. Leakes – exactly as NBC, Bravo, and True wanted,” NeNe’s lawyer wrote.

NeNe’s legal team added that their client’s paycheck was cut because she left the reunion early.

Neither Andy Cohen nor RHOA producers have responded to the lawsuit.

