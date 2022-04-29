Selling Sunset Chrishell Stause Reportedly Dating G Flip As Romance With Jason Oppenheim Plays Out On ‘Selling Sunset!’

A brand new season of real estate series, Selling Sunset, is streaming on Netflix, but fans know that the storyline following the romance of Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause will end in a breakup. Jason and Chrishell’s relationship will play out during the fifth season of the Netflix hit, but it looks like Chrishell has since moved on with another man.

Jason, 45, recently spoke to PEOPLE about having to relive his crashed romance on the new season of the popular show.

“I’m pretty anxious about it,” he told the outlet. “I think it’s going to be sad and I’m not looking forward to that at all.”

Jason previously revealed that while he remains good friends with his ex, he dreaded watching the demise of their love story.

“It’s almost like if you got a divorce and had to watch your wedding video,” he says. “Why would you want to do that? This has not been an easy breakup for me at all — my most difficult for sure — and I’m still processing. So to have to go through this when I’m already having a difficult time is not something I’m looking forward to.”

Jason shared that he plans to stay focused on shutting out the chatter as his relationship unfolds for Netflix viewers.

“I care about the process that she’s going through and her happiness, and I care about how I’m processing this and my happiness, and that’s kind of my bubble,” he said.

“I’m not someone who reads comments or articles; I don’t think much about what other people think. I care about the people that I love and how they’re going to process it,” he added.

Chrishell was candid about her desire to have children, and they both revealed, via released statements, that they were not in agreement about starting a family.

Jason revealed that the couple addressed the issue during Season 5, adding that life had not gotten any easier since the split.

“I’ve had very few serious relationships and, in many ways, this was the most serious,” he noted, adding that he still has feelings for Chrishell. ”It felt real and deep and loving. I still love her, obviously, so it has definitely been an extremely difficult process for me.”

“I know it’s been months and I honestly hoped and expected it would be easier by now, but it’s not,” he added. “It’s very difficult stuff.”

Many fans have been keeping tabs on Chrishell, 40, in the months since the breakup, and noticed that she’s been spending time with Australian musician, G Flip, 27, in recent weeks.

Chrishell and G Flip attended the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere together, and have been making appearances on social media, per a report by Elle Australia.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.

