Dance Moms Abby Lee Miller Blasts ‘Dance Moms’ Families Who Abandoned Her During Prison Stint!

Abby Lee Miller is calling out the people who abandoned her during her time in prison. The former dance teacher spoke to ET about her new life in Santa Monica, California, her health, and why she’s putting a few of the Dance Moms families on blast.

In 2016, Abby pleaded guilty after she was charged with bankruptcy fraud and for bringing in an unreported $120k in Australian currency into the United States. She was sentenced to a year and a day but was released after eight months, due to health issues.

“Shame on you. Shame on you after what I did for you, for your children — helped make you a lot of money. You couldn’t come to visit me for eight and a half months? You couldn’t send a card, a letter?” Abby asked the families featured on the Lifetime show.

“I was getting mail from children in other countries and somehow, twelve-and thirteen-year-old little girls were finding the address,” she continued. “They were getting their cards and letters to me, and people here, that I taught their children before the television show — they were very happy customers before Dance Moms and then during it, they were stars, they were making money, they were on top of the world — and you’re just going to dump me?”

Abby added—”It’s not hurtful anymore, because you realize real quick who your friends are.”

Abby, who was the force behind JoJo Siwa’s rise to stardom, currently critiques and teaches dance via Zoom.

“I teach on Zoom all over the world, and I can critique and pick out everything,” she said. “Last night, at 1:00 a.m, well not last night, but this morning, I was teaching a child in Australia, fine-tuning every step that she did.”

Abby works from her Santa Monica home, where she is enjoying improving her health after being diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma. The dance pro, who pointed to “the failure of six doctors” after landing in a wheelchair, said that the last four years have drastically shifted her perspective.

She explained—“I say please and thank you at least 100 times a day and to strangers. When you are in a store, and I get caught in between the clothing racks, getting poked in the eye by the edges of hangers, just dropping things on the floor, dropping my car keys in the parking lot. All of those things become a huge problem. They are problematic. It is an effort for me to bend over and try to pick something up off the floor. I can do it, but I have to lower my chair and lower my feet down and I have to lift up the armrest. I have to bend over and try to grab it.”

“I have such a respect for people that are handicapped. I had no idea — none before I was in the chair, and you see me out — we bumped into each other at a concert, and I like I said, I go to dinner, I shop, I do this, I do that,” she added.

Abby shared that she’s grateful for those who have remained loyal over the years and for the kindness of strangers.

“[I’m] thankful and grateful for the people in my life — the people that stood by me through thick and thin, through all of this,” she said. “I love them dearly, and for the strangers, there is an old Irish proverb when you need a favor ask a stranger. People have been wonderful to me.”

Abby is currently involved in a GoFundMe campaign called Caterina’s Club, an organization that partners with celebrity chef, Bruno Serato, to help feed thousands of kids every day.

“When I found out about Caterina’s Club and what Bruno Serato was doing, I had to be a part of it,” Abby shared. “Gloria Gaynor’s involved, there’s a lot of housewives that are involved, and what better thing to do. What better charity could I be involved in than feeding children?”

