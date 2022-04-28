Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rob Kardashian Testified Blac Chyna Tried To Murder Him — He Feared For His Life!

Rob Kardashian took to the stand to testify that Blac Chyna tried to harm him more than once.

Rob, 35, claimed that his ex held a gun to his head on more than one occasion. He took the stand on Wednesday and revealed his troubled relationship with Chyna. “I had a gun held to my head several times by this woman. That’s not love,” Rob admitted she held a gun to his head at least five times.

According to Rob, Chyna was high on cocaine when she tried to strangle him. She was allegedly drinking all night when she used an iPhone cord to strangle her baby daddy. Rob Kardashian admitted this incident scared him so much that he had to add security to his personal team. At this point, he feared for his life and their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

Rob also revealed his true feelings for Blac Chyna. He said he didn’t even love when he proposed to her. Rob Kardashian said his relationship with Chyna moved so fast because she loved him when he was at his lowest point. As soon as she began getting violent, Rob admitted his feelings for her changed. Rob and Chyna began their whirlwind romance in 2016 and broke up their engagement in 2017.

Kylie Jenner also testified that Blac Chyna threatened Tyga’s life while they were dating. “She sent me a bunch of devil emojis and said ‘counting down the days’ to beat me.” According to Kylie, she didn’t see her threats as empty and genuinely feared for her safety. Kylie also corroborated Rob’s claims that Chyna placed an iPhone cord around his neck while he was playing video games.

Kylie Jenner said, “He used the words, ‘She was trying to kill me.’” She continued, “I assumed that was a death struggle… I remember him being very upset and kind of explaining what happened.” Kylie also testified that she warned her brother about dating Chyna because she knew of her tendency to become violent after abusing drugs and alcohol. Kylie said Tyga had shown her a six-inch knife scar allegedly given to him by Chyna.

Chyna is suing the famous family for upwards of $300 million. She claimed Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie cost her cash by allegedly convincing E! to terminate her TV contract which, in turn, caused her to miss out on other money-making opportunities.

