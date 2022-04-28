Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha Williams’ Bridesmaids Revealed!

Porsha Williams has revealed her bridesmaids for her lavish wedding to Simon Guobadia!

Porsha and Simon have been planning their wedding. On April 25, Porsha posted a video of her bridal party on her Instagram page to show the world who will be with her on her special day. Porsha revealed that she hosted a cute brunch for her bridesmaids. She captioned the post, “Sunday Brunch was served!”

The reality star also added several hashtags including, #MrsGuobadialoading and #Bridesmaids. Porsha added, “introducing part of the bridal party,” and tagged the beautiful ladies in the video. They included Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, and Real Housewives of Atlanta friend, Shamea Morton. Lauren commented on the post saying, “the team not playin!”

Porsha Williams didn’t stop there, she added a series of photos from the joyful Sunday event. She captioned it, “My Village P’ Tribe!” There were several snaps of the bridal party laughing, eating, and bonding over drinks. Williams wrote, “Yesterday I asked a couple of my sisters to be bridesmaids!! They said yes and we partied all day lol.”

Many fans in Porsha’s comment section couldn’t help but praise the beautiful girls and gush over how excited they were to see the wedding. One fan wrote, “I hope we get to see these weddings! I’m here for it! Congratulations! Happiness looks real good on sis!” Another wrote, “A spin off titled Porsha’s Wedding Party!”

Porsha and Simon confirmed their engagement in May 2021 with an Instagram post. Porsha posted a lengthy post explaining how their relationship started. “For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them. Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

The Porsha Family Matters couple revealed that there is still a lot they haven’t done for the wedding. She said, “So much to plan and, so far, I’m just trying to settle on a date.” Simon confirmed during an interview that his fiancée will be getting her three dream weddings. “Apparently [Porsha] has not forgotten what she said months ago,” Simon said late last month in response to a post on the Bravo Instagram account. “I’m here to promise, she will be getting her three weddings.”

