Real Housewives of Atlanta Kenya Moore Jealous Marlo Hampton Finally Got A Peach!

Marlo Hampton finally gets a peach on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she is sure OG housewives star, Kenya Moore, is not thrilled about it!

Marlo, 46, spoke to Page Six about her full-time status as a cast member on RHOA. Marlo revealed during the interview that she has been waiting for this moment for the past 10 years since she joined the Bravo cast. She has always been cast as “the friend of” on the show but now it’s her time to shine.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, so it’s home,” she said. “But it’s like the next level now and I’m just so excited because I know all my fans and supporters are so excited to really get to see all of Marlo, get to know all of me — besides the fashion and me and my slick mouth.” However, Marlo is convinced that her longtime frenemy, Kenya Moore, isn’t too excited about the news.

Marlo said about Kenya, “I feel deep inside that she didn’t feel that I should have [a peach]. She didn’t want me to be her equal or sitting on the couch next to her. I’ve been there, but she’s always been able to feel like she had one on top of me, saying she was a peach holder. But I don’t think she was genuine at all in being excited for me.”

Hampton also dished about her friendships in the upcoming season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She revealed that she was getting closer to the other housewives like Kandi Burrus, Shereé Whitfield, Drew Sidora, and newbie Sanya Richards-Ross. Marlo admitted that she tried to be friendly with Moore but it always backfired. “I put in the work. Like, I’m going to show this girl what being a friend is. I went above and beyond to support her and I’m just like, ‘I’m tired of you never supporting me,’” Hampton said. “Every damn time I give, she just f—king takes some water and throws it right in my face.”

Marlo admitted that this full-time position was a huge deal to her because she has been passed over for the role twice on RHOA. “I thought I was going to and I didn’t. I’m going to tell you the truth,” she said. “I went in the room and I boohoo-cried like a baby. I’m like, ‘It’s not fair, guys. It’s just not fair!’ I was so pissed. And I’m like, ‘OK, give it 15 minutes, get those tears off and get your ass and be a friend. Go drive these heifers crazy!”

