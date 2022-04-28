Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Dishes Family Update After Season 12 Drama With Kyle Richards!

A brand new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres next month, and the Season 12 trailer revealed that Bravo will feature Kathy Hilton clashing with half-sister, Kyle Richards.

Lisa Rinna confronted Kathy over the issue in the sneak-peek, telling her co-star—”You’re not gonna get away with it,” after Kathy seemingly said some less kind things about her younger sis.

Kathy, 63, spoke to E! News at the garden party event for her new product, the Halo Dog Collar, and dished an update on where the ladies currently stand.

“You know, we’re sisters and we all enjoy each other when we’re together,” she revealed. “I don’t want to give away the storyline. I should have never said anything to anyone about my sister Kyle, or anyone.”

Kathy added that she remains “friendly” with Rinna, reiterating—I should not have said anything.”

Kathy told the outlet that there’s no doubt that she’ll be attending the Season 12 reunion, where the sisters’ conflict will likely be a hot topic.

“You better believe it!” she said. “Oh yeah!”

Kathy reportedly spends lots of time with her co-star, Garcelle Beauvais, as they have both been involved in the Race to Erase MS organization for several years.

“I just think she is such an elegant sweetheart,” Kathy said. “We’re both working on that committee and we see each other socially and bump into each other a lot. And we already knew each other. And so that was comfortable for me on the show and at least knowing an extra person.”

Garcelle had her friend’s back after the Season 12 trailer took aim at the popular Bravo star.

“They tell us [the trailer] is coming, but they don’t give it to us,” she told Page Six, earlier this month. “And so I watched it on my phone as I was getting glam for tonight, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

“I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season,” she added. “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

The outlet asked Garcelle, 55, to elaborate, to which she responded—“I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Kathy also referred to another celebrity pal, Rihanna, as a “sweetheart.” The RHOBH star shared that she’s gathered a wagon full of goodies to send over to the famous singer when her baby arrives.

Kathy, who is mom to four famous children — Paris, Nicky, Conrad, and Baron, shared about the best present she ever received on Mother’s Day.

“The most memorable would be these T-shirts that they made for me,” she said. “They first had these pictures of themselves put on it, and then just all this art on it. Actually, it’s hanging in my closet right now.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

