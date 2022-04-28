Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Reveals Scene She’d Most Like To Cut From Upcoming ‘RHOBH’ Season!

Erika Jayne has revealed the scene she most regrets from the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Erika appeared on the “Two Ts In a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge” podcast earlier this week and dished about the scene she’d most like to cut from Season 12.

Fans know that Erika landed in several arguments with co-stars, Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, during Season 11. Erika evidently clashed with her co-stars during filming season, while vacationing in Colorado.

The Bravo star shared that her worst moment unfolded while in Aspen with co-stars, Garcelle, Sutton, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and newcomer, Sheree Zampino.

Erika, who appeared on the podcast alongside co-stars, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, hinted that a blowout went down between herself and Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, and Crystal.

“We’re staying in Aspen. We have had dinner and we go to the girls’ house,” she explained to her former castmate and the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. “Garcelle, Sutton, Sheree, Crystal were staying somewhere else and I got into it very heavily with them.”

“I’d remove that,” Erika added. “I haven’t seen it; I experienced it, but what I experienced was bad, so I can only imagine how bad it looks.”

The “XXPEN$IVE” singer also spilled that she “went wild” during the incident.

“It was bad. It caused a problem between Kyle and myself. I’m regretful,” the reality star revealed. “Obviously we’ve been friends for eight years now, so my relationship with her is important.”

Erika reassured listeners that she had since made amends with Kyle.

“Clearly, we’ve worked it out [if] we’re sitting here today,” she noted.

Erika remained tight-lipped about where she stands with the other women.

Garcelle Beauvais appeared on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, and revealed that she “dives deepest” into Erika’s ongoing legal turmoil with her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, during the upcoming season.

She also shared that it was Erika who “hurt [her] feelings the most” out of all of the ladies on the cast.

Erika confirmed that her feud with Garcelle was ongoing when she publicly and literally trashed her co-star’s recently released memoir, “Love Me as I Am,” earlier this month.

“No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book. She has enough friends to help her,” Erika tweeted, responding to a fan who asked why she tossed the book in the trash.

She added in an additional tweet—“Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.”

The diss occurred after Garcelle, 55, posted a clip of the upcoming RHOBH season on Instagram, in which she tells her co-star, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 will premiere on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

