90 Day Fiance Biniyam’s Sister Douses Ari With A Glass Of Wine In 90 Day Fiancé Preview!

TLC grabbed a page from Bravo’s playbook for the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé. A sneak peek preview of Sunday’s episode features Ariela Weinberg getting doused by a glass of wine in a scene that rivals any “Housewives” skirmish.

Biniyam Shibre, 31, breaks the news to his family that he’s leaving Ethiopia for the United States—the very next day. His sisters, Mimi and Wish, don’t react well to the news that their brother is Jersey-bound with his fiancée and the couple’s son, Avi.

“If you thought about us as a family, maybe a heads up would have been nice!” Wish says in the teaser. “Both you and her knew all this time and kept it secret. It sucks.”

“Him not telling you guys has nothing to do with me. It’s nothing to do with me at all!” Ari exclaims, nudging Biniyam, who silently avoids eye contact. “I would never tell him never not to tell his family, that would be so f—ed up on so many levels. I would never do that.”

Mimi and Wish don’t buy Ari’s explanation and immediately blame her for the last-minute bombshell.

“I don’t care whose fault it is, but if you think you are family, you should tell us,” Wish remarks. “He should tell us too. We treat you like a sister.”

Ari, 30, fires back, commenting—”You don’t treat me like a sister! If that’s how you treat your sister, I want nothing to do with it.”

Ari pushes her limits when she adds—”I’m happy that I’m not going to see you guys anymore. And you know what? I’m not going to marry you guys. I’m marrying Biniyam.”

Wish reacts by angrily tossing a glass of wine in her future sister-in-law’s face, before storming off.

“Oh my God, I’ve never gotten alcohol thrown in my face before,” Ari says, sitting shocked and wine-soaked. ”That’s a new experience.”

“She don’t respect us, she don’t respect him, and I think she’s psycho,” Wish tells cameras.

Fans know that Ari and Biniyam had multiple issues to work on during their journey, which began on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The couple ultimately decided to stay together, with Biniyam making a move to the states to be with the mother of his child.

Last summer, the couple was spotted by a fan in New York City, who wrote about crossing paths with the TLC duo, on Reddit.

The fan wrote—“Okay y’all, I was just ordering some takeout from a restaurant here in downtown Manhattan, and someone told me the upstairs is closed off because they’re filming some reality show.”

“Well anyway, fast forward to me waiting around like a total goon to find out who it is, and I see Biniyam walk downstairs and right by me!”

The viewer added—“Someone at the restaurant told me that he and Arielle are staying here indefinitely and are considering moving here, but they were talking about how they don’t have jobs.”

It appeared likely that the pair were filming the currently airing season of 90 Day Fiancé, as they tied the knot in December 2021.

90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.