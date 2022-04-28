90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé’s Mohamed Says He Wants His Girlfriend To Love Him ‘As My Mother’ Does!

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Mohamed Abdelhamed says he is sure about choosing Yve Arellano as his wife. He opened up about the romantic qualities he expects his partner to have. “My perfect woman in my imagination is the woman [who] will love me as my mother,” Mohamed, 25, says in a confessional. “So, someone [who] prepares everything for you to make your life easier. That’s what I was looking for.”

Mohamed is an Egyptian native who is moving from his country to pursue a life with Yve. According to him, he wants a woman older than him to keep him comfortable. Yve is a 46-year-old mother of a special needs child. “Yve makes me feel good. She’s older, she’s mature,” he says. “She is taking care of me.”

Mohamed and Yve have a 25-year age gap. In the preview, Mohamed seems happy to finally be in America. However, one thing that Yve forgot, which was really important to him, is a bidet.

Mohamed explained why a bidet is so important to him as a practicing Muslim. “A bidet, it’s like a faucet for washing yourself after going to the toilet,” he says. “And it’s important to me because I practice Islam. When you’re going to pray five times a day, you’re gonna be facing God. So, you have to be clean, 100 percent. Tissues for us, it’s not enough.”

Yve’s lack of preparation for Mohamed’s arrival did not sit well with him. He pointed out that it might be a sign of a bigger problem in their relationship. “You will get it done,” he says to her. “Alright, I don’t know what we’ll do in the meantime, but I guess you’ll figure it out.” Mohamed continued, “I don’t know why she didn’t get this bidet works before I come, because that’s really, really important to me.”

He also made it clear that Yve should be ready to make sacrifices for him since he left his country and family for her. “I feel like this is an example of the culture of America is completely different of what they believe in Egypt,” he says. “My fear is, I invested in this relationship and I left my country and my family. Yve needs to make sacrifices as well for me, and if she doesn’t I think that’s may going to ruin our relationship.”

