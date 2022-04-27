Vanderpump Rules Stassi Schroeder Reveals Timeline Of Cancelation In New Book!

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

Stassi Schroeder is opening up about being axed from Vanderpump Rules in her new book, ‘Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom.’

Stassi was fired from the Bravo show in June 2020, after a resurfaced podcast clip revealed the reality star admitting that in 2018, she and Kristen Doute alerted the police that a black female robbery suspect might be their co-star, Faith Stowers.

Stassi, 33, confessed that she made “huge” mistakes ahead of being “canceled,” writing that she had “zero right to accuse” Faith of committing the crime. She noted that she “sensationalized” the story to create an interesting podcast narrative. The former Bravo star added that “just because it wasn’t about race for me, doesn’t mean that it wasn’t about race for Faith.” Stassi shared that her motivation stemmed from Jax Taylor cheating on Brittany Cartwright with Faith during Season 6.

“She deeply hurt my friend. I was absolutely motivated by that. And I was motivated by the fact that I thought she was guilty of these crimes,” she wrote. “I basically thought I was the karma God just dishing it out exactly where I felt it should be.”

Stassi and Kristen had appeared on Vanderpump Rules for eight seasons when the network announced their decision. The announcement came two days after the pair publicly apologized for their actions. Stassi claimed that several producers fought to keep them on the show, and were “outraged” to hear of the dismissals.

“They’d been around when the original call to the tip line happened,” she wrote.

Stassi claimed that producers “pleaded with Bravo” and said that “our behavior was encouraged by being on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ I mean, this is the s—t ‘Vanderpump Rules’ is about — exposing people, calling them out.”

Stassi described “seven days in hell” during which she lost several endorsement deals, her agents, and her Bravo job. She wrote that a VPR spinoff show, which would be launched by her wedding with Beau Clark, was in the works at the time.

“The ‘Vanderpump’ spinoff was supposed to be bridged by an episode about my gorgeous, Italian wedding, which would then introduce the new show. Surprise! We were all so looking forward to that,” the former reality star wrote. “At first, we thought the spinoff would still go ahead with some sort of focus on the canceling and the journeys to educate ourselves.”

“Just imagine making a terrible mistake, but one that has nothing to do with how good you are at your job. And one that doesn’t truly reflect who you are,” Stassi wrote. “You’re told to stay quiet. You’re already ashamed of the mistake you made. You already want to fix it. But on top of that, every single person you know or have ever met knows about this mistake.”

Shortly after Variety broke the news that Stassi’s PR team was cutting her loose, she was informed that her agency would be following suit.

“Just like that my team was wiped out. My PR, my manager, my main agent, my book agent, my sponsor agent, my podcast agent, my touring agent,” she wrote. “I was lost.”

She later received texts from Kristen and calls from her lawyers informing her that the duo had been dumped by Bravo. The next day Stassi learned that her podcast company had erased her show from iTunes.

“Almost six years of podcasting vanished,” she wrote.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips