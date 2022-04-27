Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Alleges Bravo Treated Black ‘Housewives’ As ‘Second Class and Inferior!’

NeNe Leakes has claimed that NBC/Bravo treated the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta as “second class and inferior” compared to franchises with white cast members when it came to budgets and group getaways.

NeNe fired off several reasons for her complaint, in legal documents.

“As had occurred in the past, NBC, Bravo, and True continued the underlying systemic discrimination by continuing to treat the Black housewives, and their shows, as second class and inferior to the white housewives, and their shows,” the documents read.

Vacations planned for the cast of the Georgia franchise “were typically inferior trips to less prestigious, desirable locations,” according to the former Bravo star.

NeNe alleged that the show’s travel budget was “far inferior” to those provided to all-white Housewives casts. She pointed out that the RHOA ladies were given an “old sprinter bus” to drive from Atlanta to Florida — “which ended up having a flat tire on the way” — as compared to the “luxurious private jets that the white housewives would often take on their vacation trips.”

The former reality star included an email written by a showrunner, to back up her case.

The email read, “We had to really pressure and turn it on in order to get RHOA on a trip as big and expensive as Greece, so expectations are very high for all of us (as they usually are).”

NeNe also alleged that frills, such as glam and promo materials, were also lackluster compared to what was offered to white Bravo casts.

NeNe claimed in legal docs that hair and makeup were “offered to the Black housewives, and their shows was less than and inferior to that offered to the white housewives, and their shows.”

She also alleged that “the promotional materials for the Black housewives were not treated in the same manner as the materials for the white shows – e.g., lower budget; old, outdated photos; failing to touch up in the same manner, etc.”

NeNe claimed that she was “effectively ignored” after she “raised concerns about this differential treatment in, among other times, January 2019.”

NeNe filed a lawsuit against Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, True Entertainment, and Truly Original, last week.

The Bravo veteran alleged that “a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged” was promoted.

NeNe claimed that she was ousted after she told executives that former co-star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, made racist remarks while filming the show.

“As the Black Lives Matter movement swept our nation, Mrs. Leakes — Bravo’s historically most successful Black female talent — should have been embraced by NBC, Bravo, and True,” her lawsuit read. “Instead, NBC, Bravo, and True forced her out of the ‘house she built,’ denying her a regular role.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 will premiere on May 1st. The cast includes Sheree Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Kenya Moore, Marlo Hampton, Kandi Burruss, and newbie, Sanya Richards Ross.

