Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Accuses NBC And Andy Cohen Of Sabotaging Potential Sirius XM Radio Show!

NeNe Leakes believes that NBC and Andy Cohen worked to “blackball” her in the entertainment industry after she blasted Bravo for turning a blind eye to alleged behind-the-scenes racism on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe recently filed a lawsuit against Bravo, RHOA producers, and Cohen, accusing the defendants of ignoring her complaints against former castmate, Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The Bravo veteran alleged that Kim made several racially-charged comments while filming the reality show. NeNe claimed that the network and producers often looked the other way and even told her to stop speaking out about the situation. NeNe pointed out that Kim not only dodged consequences but scored her own spinoff show.

Radar Online obtained a copy of NeNe’s 74-page complaint, where she stated that she was “denied the right to do other work other than filming for RHOA when other housewives (who had not spoke out against racially- offensive treatment) were permitted the right to do other work.”

NeNe alleged that Bravo shut down her plan to appear at the Soul Train Awards in November 2018, claiming “an alleged conflict with the RHOA season opener.”

NeNe claimed that “no conflict” existed, as there was a week between the airing of the two shows. The lawsuit reveals that Kandi Burruss was given the green light to appear on Celebrity Big Brother during the same season “which aired on a major network at the same time as RHOA – creating a direct conflict.”

NeNe’s lawyer alleged that “the retaliatory, discriminatory and harassing treatment of Mrs. Leakes continued” at the conclusion of RHOA Season 11. NeNe said that Season 12 production was well underway before she was offered a contract.

“This was not typical, and it was retaliatory. She was also again offered a lowered number of guaranteed episodes than she should have been offered,” her attorney wrote.

NeNe stated that Cohen and the network then continued to “blacklist” and “sabotage her attempts to secure work beyond RHOA.” The suit references a time when NeNe was in negotiations for her own Sirius XM radio show. She alleged the defendants “interfered with, and sabotaged, this effort.”

The complaint states—“Cohen has admitted that he told Sirius XM that Mrs. Leakes would demand a lot of money for any role on a radio show, an obvious effort to prevent her from getting such a deal.”

NeNe claimed that Bravo producers dropped the development of her own spinoff series after she began complaining about alleged racism behind the scenes.

“At the same time, however, they did negotiate and close a deal with another RHOA: Kandi Burruss secured a deal for her own spin-off, Kandi & the Gang. Mrs. Burruss had not been vocal in calling out the racially-inappropriate behavior over the years to the degree that Mrs. Leakes had been,” the suit reads.

NeNe’s lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Cohen and RHOA producers.