Celebrity News Kris Jenner’s DEVIOUS Deeds Exposed In Courtroom Showdown With Blac Chyna!

The recent court case between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna has revealed some devious moves by momager, Kris Jenner!

Chyna is suing the reality family after claiming they had her E! show, Rob & Chyna canceled. According to The Sun, the Kardashians shut out Dream’s mother by filing five trademarks under her name to launch the 5-year-old’s several brands. They were filed in February 2019, two years after Blac Chyna sued the Kardashians in 2017. The five trademarks include clothes, skincare, and other products.

One of the trademarks includes “fragrances, hair care preparations, hair styling preparations, nail polish, nail polish remover, and nail care preparations.” Another one is for clothes — “jackets, jumpers, loungewear, rompers, scarves, shirts, sweaters, coats, dresses, footwear, headwear, undergarments, socks, hosiery, swimwear, cloth bibs, gloves, sleepwear, one-piece garment for infants and toddlers and costumes for use in children’s dress-up play.” The third trademark covers the toddler’s advertising services such as promoting and endorsing the brands.

The trademarks filed by the Kardashians also include, “Retail store services featuring gifts, general consumer merchandise, apparel, apparel accessories, toys, sporting goods, skincare, and fragrances.” Another trademark is for non-medicated skin care products including “skin moisturizers, skin lotions, skin creams, skin cleansers, skin serums, facial oils, body oils, bath and shower gels, bubble bath and body powders,” according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Another trademark for Dream Kardashian is a toy brand which notes that “the goods and services for the trademark include toy figures, doll accessories, dolls, playsets for action figures, bath toys, puzzles, party games, toy jewelry, puppets, children’s educational toys for developing fine motor and cognitive skills, musical toys, toy food, toy cookware, toy cameras, baby gyms, playground balls, sports balls and more.

All these trademarks were filed with the consent of Rob Kardashian as Dream’s father. According to the information obtained by The Sun, Rob is listed as the CEO and president of the trademarks while Blac Chyna’s name is nowhere in the documents. The trademark registered agent is “Kardashian Incorporated” and the attorney on file is the same for the other Kardashian and Jenner grandchildren.

Rob recently dissed Blac Chyna on social media after she claimed to be taking care of their daughter and not getting any child support from him. Rob said, “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. Handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol.”

