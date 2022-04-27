Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider Reveals Teresa Giudice Has No Remorse After ‘Classless’ ‘RHONJ’ Behavior!

Avigail Landreneau Avigail is an Entertainment blogger at All About The Tea, who specializes in The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives of Potomac. Avigail has a background in marketing. She's a Brooklynite living in the Bahamas, with a passion for travel, writing, reality TV watching, pop culture and spoken word.

Jackie Goldschneider is speaking out about Teresa Giudice and her recently aired explosion against Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star, Margaret Josephs, during a cast trip to Nashville.

“I don’t think that Teresa was justified in getting so upset at that dinner, but I never think that throwing things or any kind of physical violence is ever, ever OK,” Jackie said on Tuesday’s episode of Us Weekly’s ‘Getting Real with the Housewives‘ podcast. “Use your words, even if they’re curse words, like scream as loud as you want, but the minute that you throw something at somebody or you physically attack them, it just crosses over into a territory that — it’s so classless that I don’t think it belongs on Housewives.”

Margaret told Teresa during the first episode of the season that she and boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, needed to address what occurred in a bizarre beach video Louie posted ahead of filming season. The cast went on to discuss various rumors about Louie throughout the season, including claims of spousal abuse. Louie denied the allegations but Teresa became increasingly impatient over the chatter about her future fiancé.

“Everybody was in shock. It was like blind rage on her part. I think [Louie] didn’t even know what to say or do. I don’t think he ever saw that side of her. It was, you know, it was mayhem,” Margaret, 55, said, during a recent appearance on the ‘Reality Life with Kate Casey‘ podcast.

“I think it upset him truthfully, I think it upset him,” she added.

Jackie revealed during the podcast chat that Teresa had no remorse over the incident when it was discussed during the upcoming RHONJ reunion. She added that her co-star will likely never “evolve,” despite claiming to want to be a “better person” for her fiancé.

“[Luis] doesn’t like the fighting from what I gather. He wants her to be friends with everybody and he wants to be friends with everyone’s husband,” Jackie explained. “I think that maybe if he could influence her, I think that maybe would move her in the right direction, but on her own, I just don’t see it. There really was no remorse.”

Jackie added that Teresa believes that she’s on a “different level” than the other women and that she deserves a high level of respect at all times.

“She can attack, but once you go near her, she just thinks she’s on a different level than everybody else and deserves, you know, a ‘kiss the ring’ kind of respect,” the reality star said. “I don’t think anyone else sees it like that. She just explodes if you disrespect her.”

The women will face off during the upcoming reunion, an experience Jackie called “explosive” and “dirty.”

“There was no warm and fuzzy feelings at all and there were fights that you will not expect,” Jackie explained. “It’s sort of like, ‘Where do you go from here?’ I just don’t know how certain people are going to find their way back to a good place, but I guess, it remains to be seen.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

