Celebrity News BravoCon 2022 Returning To New York City In October!

On Tuesday, Bravo announced that BravoCon would return to New York this October.

Bravo announced that the event will take place from October 14 to October 16 at the Javits Center in New York. In a statement, Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal said, “BravoCon emerged as a first-of-its-kind interactive event where ten thousand fans got to experience the massive Bravosphere come to life.”

According to the network, Bravo fans will enjoy the event since it will be filled with a lot of interactive and fun activities. The statement explained there would be live performances, never-before-seen footage from the shows and even inside scoops spilled by the cast members themselves! “After the last few years, we are especially excited to bring our biggest BravoCon ever to our loyal fans for an even more memorable year!” the statement read.

BravoCon had been postponed the last two years because of the COVID pandemic which made huge events like this impossible. In August 2021, Bravo released a statement saying, “Out of abundance of caution we are proposing BravoCon until next year. We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

No doubt fans are excited that the network confirmed the Bravo event this year. The BravoCon website already has a countdown in place for the upcoming date. They also feature a 2019 video from the convention that features stars like Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Kelly Dodd, and other Bravo fan favorites.

Kenya Moore from The Real Housewives of Atlanta spoke about BravoCon when it began by saying, “This network was built, in large part, by its diverse and innovative programming. It was inclusive of the LGBTQ community [early on], and I love where we are now. I really appreciate that about Bravo. I think BravoCon is great because it’s a real big thank-you to the fans, and they’re the ones that make Real Housewives of Atlanta number one on the network.”

The convention made its debut in 2019 with nearly 10,000 guests, more than 50 live events, and dozens of Bravolebrities ranging from cast members on The Real Housewives, Summer House, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, and many more. Bravo fans will have to be quick when purchasing their tickets since in the 2019 event they sold out in less than one minute.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips