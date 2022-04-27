Below Deck Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Gabriela Barragan Confirms She’s Dating Wes O’Dell!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Gabriela Barragan has confirmed that she and Wes O’Dell are dating!

Gabriela Barragan spoke to the ‘Gangplank Report‘ podcast on Tuesday and dished on her dating life with Below Deck season 9 alum, Wes O’Dell. Gabriela, 34, said that she and Wes have been dating for a couple of months now. During the interview, she opened up about the gift that cemented their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

“It was really cute. In St. Thomas, they wear these bangle bracelets. It has like a little horseshoe on it — or like a hook. And if it’s facing outward, it means you’re open. And if it’s facing the other way, it means that you’re taken. So when he gave me the bracelet, he put it on me with the horseshoe, meaning closed. And I looked at him like, ‘Oh!’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘Awww, that’s so cute.’

Barragan continued to gush about how kind and patient Wes is as a boyfriend. “Going back to like surrounding yourself with good people, I don’t think I’ve had a boyfriend quite as kind and patient and loving as Wes,” she explained. “So it’s new for me because obviously, you guys see how chaotic I am and how intense I am. So being in a normal, healthy relationship — I’m, like, uncomfortable in normalcy, I guess.”

During the podcast interview, the reality TV star spoke about her past relationships and how abusive they were. “I’ve actually been in an abusive relationship. I had to go to therapy for it afterward because my ex was a socio-narcissist and completely brainwashed me,” she revealed. Gabriela admitted that she loves how supportive O’Dell is in their relationship and her career.

“I’m the first mate on Wes’s boat,” the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star told Showbiz Cheat Sheet in December 2021. “He’s teaching me everything about sailing. And it’s hard. I have been so tired. I feel like such a wuss. It’s the physical labor of being out in the sun and the salt air all day, every day, learning a bunch.”

According to Gabriela, Wes is teaching her everything he knows about sailing. “He’s working with me, and I couldn’t appreciate it more,” Barragan gushed on the podcast on Tuesday. “Not just about the stuff about the show but just advancing my career. He’s super behind me getting my captain’s license. He’s teaching me everything he knows, and he’s super knowledgeable about sailing. It’s insane, and I just haven’t felt this supported by a partner in years. So it’s new for me, but I like it. He’s hot! So hot.”

