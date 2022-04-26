Vanderpump Rules Tom Schwartz Denies Making Out With Raquel Leviss At Coachella!

Tom Schwartz squashed rumors that claimed he was spotted sharing a kiss with his Vanderpump Rules co-star, Raquel Leviss, at Coachella amid his divorce from Katie Maloney.

A Twitter user posted a screenshot of a message claiming that Tom and Raquel were spotted “boldly holding hands and making out” last weekend, at the famous California music festival.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” Tom, 39, tweeted Tuesday.

Raquel, 27, did attend the event with co-stars, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Ariana Madix, and Tom’s best pal, Tom Sandoval. Her ex-fiancé, James Kennedy, went to the festival with new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, but it didn’t appear that James and Raquel crossed paths.

Raquel recently dipped back into the dating pool after calling off her engagement to James, 30, in December.

“Last night I went out for drinks with Peter [Madrigal], and it was just a fun little time,” Raquel told Katie during a “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast episode, earlier this month.

Tom and Katie recently attended a party to celebrate the 1st birthday of former Pump Rules stars, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz. The pair was snapped entering the party separately less than a month after Katie filed for divorce. Tom was still wearing his wedding band, after revealing earlier this month that he felt “naked” without it. He denied being “clinging on and being needy.”

Tom gushed that he was “in love” with his wife in a Valentine’s Day message posted to Instagram, but Katie listed February 12 as their official separation date on the divorce filing.

“I had been expressing my feelings, where I felt that I was not getting my needs met and where I thought I was being hurt by some of the behavior,” she said on the April 10 episode of the “We Met at Acme” podcast. “I don’t think he understood or resonated or agreed.”

Katie signed the filing on March 14, the day before the couple shared on social media that they were going their separate ways.

“After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

Tom posted his own message after Katie revealed that the couple had called it quits.

“Well, this sucks,” he said. “I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he explained. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Katie and Tom wed in 2016 but had a second ceremony in 2019 after losing their marriage license. Both parties listed the same address in the legal docs, confirming that they lived together post-split. The documents also appeared to confirm that the couple had no prenuptial agreement in place.

