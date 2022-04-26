Real Housewives of Atlanta NeNe Leakes Calls Out Ramona Singer, Stassi Schroeder & Kathryn Dennis Over Past Racist Remarks In Bravo Lawsuit!

Several reality stars including Ramona Singer and Kathryn Dennis have been accused of making racist remarks in NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo!

According to NeNe, Bravo stars Kathryn Dennis, Stassi Schroeder, and Ramona Singer all made racist comments at one point but were allowed to stay on the network. According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, NeNe is accusing Bravo of fostering a racist working environment. The OG Real Housewives of Atlanta star mentioned a few names including Kim Zolciak for her racist remarks towards Kandi like saying her house is in a ghetto neighborhood.

Other Bravo stars who are mentioned in the suit include Ramona, Stassi, and Kathryn. According to NeNe, the network has a long history of letting racist castmates off the hook. NeNe referred to Ramona’s incident with the first black housewife on Real Housewives of New York, Eboni K. Williams. Shortly after joining the RHONY cast, Eboni noticed reported racially-offensive conduct and/or statements by longtime white housewife, Ramona Singer.

NeNe said the reports claim Ramona said “This is why we shouldn’t have black people on the show” during production. The suit mentioned Eboni — along with a crew member — filed a complaint against Ramona with Bravo. Bravo said their investigation corroborated the crew member’s allegations but not Eboni’s claims. NeNe said Ramona was not disciplined, but instead, given a spot on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Similar to how Kim was “rewarded” with her own spin-off show.

NeNe also mentioned former Vanderpump Rules star, Stassi Schroeder’s, name. She then mentioned Stassi’s black co-star, Faith Stowers. Faith reported being subjected to inappropriate race-based comments and accused Stassi of filing a false police report accusing her of a crime. NeNe said Bravo turned a blind eye on the matter for years until finally addressing it in 2020.

NeNe’s lawsuit against Bravo also mentioned Southern Charm star, Kathryn Dennis, and how she was racist towards a black radio show host. NeNe’s attorney spoke on Bravo’s failure to correct race-based misconduct. “One example from Bravo’s Southern Charm. In May 2020, Kathryn Dennis (who has been on the show since its premiere) sent a monkey emoji via direct message on social media to Black radio show host, Tamika Gadsden, as the two had a heated exchange concerning a ‘Trump Boat Parade’ Dennis’s friend was participating in.”

Bravo and the other defendants mentioned in the case are yet to comment on the lawsuit or allegations against them.

