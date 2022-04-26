Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Garcelle Beauvais Apologizes To Kyle Richards Over Remark About Kathy Hilton!

Garcelle Beauvais extended a private apology to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kyle Richards, after commenting that she was closer to Kathy Hilton than her own half-sister, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“I reached out to Kyle and I said that I was sorry for hurting her feelings about the whole Kathy of it all on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’” Garcelle told Page Six Thursday night at the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris in Las Vegas.

Garcelle was in attendance to reportedly cheer on longtime friend, Lisa Vanderpump, and her son, Oliver Saunders, who works at the restaurant.

Garcelle, 55, shared that Kyle, 53, was “receptive” to her apology.

“I really enjoy Kyle,” Garcelle added. “I really do and I did not want to hurt her feelings.”

Andy Cohen asked Garcelle a question submitted by a curious fan during the Bravo star’s April appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The viewer asked if Garcelle believed that she was closer to her co-star, Kathy Hilton, than Kathy was to her half-sis, Kyle.

“Absolutely,” Garcelle responded.

Kyle later addressed her cast-mate’s remarks, during an Amazon Live event.

“What Garcelle said last night on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ really hurt my feelings. I was shocked,” Kyle said during the Livestream.

Kyle shared that she caught wind of the comment while she was cooking a pre-Passover dinner for her in-laws.

“It really hurt my feelings,” she explained. “This is someone who’s known my sister for two seasons on a reality show. Kathy was barely even on last season ’cause she was busy with [daughter] Paris’ wedding. [Garcelle] is comparing knowing someone from a reality show for a couple of seasons to a lifetime of being sisters.”

Garcelle told the outlet that she hopes to build a stronger friendship with Kyle.

“I love Kyle, I really do! She’s an OG. I think she’s a great girl. She’s funny. When we’re together, we laugh like nobody’s business. We say the same things at the same time,” the actress said.

She continued—“We really do have a connection and I think that you’ll see that connection this season. It’s unfortunate that we hit these bumps in our friendship sometimes. Let’s let this season play out and see where we go from there.”

Garcelle confirmed that her relationships with Lisa Rinna, who ripped Garcelle for mentioning her daughter, Amelia, in her recently released memoir, and Erika Jayne remain on shaky ground.

“One dustup came when I simply asked Lisa Rinna, whom I have known for years, if she thought that dancing in her underwear on social media had an effect on her daughter’s struggles with food,” the former co-host of “The Real” wrote.

“It was a heartfelt mom-to-mom sort of question not meant to body-shame anyone. Well, clearly there was a nerve struck because it ended up with a very direct, very public ‘F–k off’ a few days later from her daughter. I would have respected Lisa delivering that message more.”

Garcelle told Page Six that Rinna’s reaction and Erika’s accusation that she’s slamming the cast for publicity felt “blown out of proportion.”

“Everybody, calm down. There’s no fire here. I really spoke about what I experienced, you know what I mean?” she said at Vanderpump’s Vegas bash.

“And the ladies were on my list of who gets the book beforehand. So, if I was hiding something, they wouldn’t have gotten the book in the first place.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.

