Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Drags Lisa Vanderpump Over Her STINKY Breath!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has come after Lisa Vanderpump in a nasty post!

Over the weekend, the blog, @bravohousewives posted about Lisa Vanderpump shading Erika Jayne. Lisa gave her thoughts on Erika throwing Garcelle Beauvais’ book in the trash. “Maybe Erika didn’t understand it. Maybe Garcelle should have sent her a scratch and sniff book or something!” Vanderpump told E! News last week.

Erika was clearly triggered by Lisa’s remarks about her intelligence. She responded in the @bravohousewives comment section and accused LVP of having bad breath! The RHOBH star wrote, “That’s rich coming from someone whose breath reeks of garlic, cigarettes and chardonnay.” Erika Jayne didn’t stop there, she added the hashtag halitosis.

Erika Jayne has been open that her issues with the women on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stemmed from them not supporting her when her ex-husband, Tom Giradi, was accused of embezzlement. Despite Jayne being sued for benefiting from the proceeds of Tom’s Ponzi scheme, she denied having any knowledge of her husband’s illegal activity.

In December 2020, Tom was sued by the law firm, Edelson PC, on behalf of the families of Lion Air flight JT 610 crash. He is accused of embezzling $2 million which was meant for the families of the crash victims. Erika Jayne has also been named in the lawsuit as the reason Tom committed the fraud. The suit states that the fraud was done to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles.

Erika Jayne was later dismissed from the case, however, Edelson PC’s CEO, Jay Edelson, said they would not let the reality star off the hook after finding evidence on her. Edelson PC sued Erika Jayne for no less than $55 million in damages for the flight crash families. The documents list 9 separate complaints against the defendants, accusing them of racketeering, conspiracy to commit racketeering, receipt of stolen property, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, money had and received, conversion, unlawful business practice, consumers legal remedies act, and deceit.

Erika’s attorneys responded to the claims against their client: “Ms. Girardi further denies, generally and specifically, that Ms. Girardi has engaged in any wrongful conduct or that Plaintiffs have been damaged in any amount, or at all, by reason of any act or omission of Ms. Girardi.” Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2015 during its sixth season.

