Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Erika Jayne Demands Judge Throw Out $2M Lawsuit Accusing Her Of ‘Aiding And Abetting’ Tom Girardi’s Fraud!

Erika Jayne has been facing a lot of legal issues this year — all relating to her ex-husband’s fraud case. Earlier this year, Erika, her company, EJ Global, and David Lira were sued by the Law Office of Manuel H. Miller and Kathleen Bajgrowicz, a representative of Charles Osborne. The suit is accusing Erika of being fully aware of her husband’s fraud since it was used to fund her lavish lifestyle.

According to the court documents, Tom Girardi owes Miller and Kathleen a huge sum of money from a case they won with him. “Miller is an attorney who partnered with Girardi on a case for Bajgrowicz against the NFL. They had a deal where they agreed to split all fees from the case. However, Miller says Girardi misappropriated the funds and did not disburse them once the case was settled. Miller believes he’s owed $277k while Bajgrowicz is owed $1.1 million.

David Lira, who used to be a law firm associate of Tom Girardi, is accused of not stopping him from committing fraud at the firm. The suit further accused Erika of being aware that the victims were funding her lavish lifestyle. “Defendants knew that Plaintiffs were fraud victims but did nothing to protect them and instead prioritized their own financial gain.”

Erika’s lawyer, Evan Borges, responded to the lawsuit by asking the judge to dismiss the suit. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star claims that she, as well as everybody else, believed Tom Girardi was just wealthy. Borges stated, “Ms. Girardi further denies, generally and specifically, that Ms. Girardi has engaged in any wrongful conduct or that Plaintiffs have been damaged in any amount, or at all, by reason of any act or omission of Ms. Girardi.”

She argued that the fee agreement between Miller and Girardi is “unethical, illegal and unenforceable” in the State of California. The reality star asked the judge to dismiss all claims against her. The court has yet to rule. According to Page Six, Erika was also named in a new case from Edelson PC which accused her of using her public platform to “prolong” Girardi’s firm’s alleged scheme.

The court documents filed in early April claim, “Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV.” Through all the court cases, Erika has maintained her innocence on and off camera. During the Season 11 reunion in October 2021, Jayne said, “I feel terrible this is not who I am. And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that he has not done what is alleged here.”

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips