Little People Big World Did Caryn Chandler Push Matt Roloff To Kill Zach Roloff’s Farm Property Deal?

Nancy Zhāng Nancy Zhāng is an Entertainment Blogger for All About The Tea. Nancy covers hot topics, recaps and celeb news. She loves to multi-task as a writer and a private chef. She received a B.S. in Mass Communications from LSU. Nancy's married and the proud mom of 2 German Shepherds.

TLC recently released a preview of the upcoming season of Little People, Big World, and fans were shocked to learn that the network will feature a feud between Matt Roloff and his son, Zach Roloff, who makes an offer to buy into Roloff Farms. Some viewers seemingly believe that Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, was the person who pulled the strings from behind the scenes, amid the property dispute.

Matt and Zach both confirmed, via confessional spots, that a falling-out took place after Zach’s offer for the north side of the farm was rejected.

“The temper is pretty high between my dad and me and Caryn [Chandler],” Zach, 31, admitted in the preview.

Matt stated—“After the farm deal fell apart, there’s been some tension between us.”

Fans were confused by Caryn’s name being in the dialogue, as the deal was expected to be hashed out between Zach and Matt. It wasn’t long before fans began chattering about what could have sunk the deal.

“I’ve been going back and forth about exactly what to do with the north side of the farm,” Matt explained. “This process has been filled with some emotions and anger. But now, I’ve got this new plan. If it plays out the way that I hope it does, I think life on the farm is going to change forever.”

Matt added—“If the kids decide they want to hate me for this, there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Fans seemingly believe that Matt’s remark was aimed at Zach, who relocated to Washington state with his wife, Tori, and their two children, in October.

Earlier this month a source told The Sun that Matt had chosen his youngest son, Jacob Roloff, as the person he’d most like to see take over the farm.

A source close to the reality star told the outlet—”Matt would prefer Jacob and wife, Isabel, to take over the farm but he’s not sure they are on board at the moment.”

“He is the youngest son but Matt knows Jacob has potential, they are on the farm a lot, and Matt thinks this is a good way to teach him a lot of things he needs to learn,” the tipster added.

“Zach has also mentioned taking over the farm, and Jeremy has said in the past he would like it,” the insider said. “So Matt is still kind of stuck on what the next steps are, but he would prefer Jacob.”

Matt shares four children with his ex, Amy Roloff—twins, Zach and Jeremy, 31, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25. Fans know that Matt is considering retirement amid an effort to spend more time with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, in their shared home in Arizona.

A new season of Little People Big World premieres May 17 at 9 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips