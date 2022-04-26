90 Day Fiance 90 Day Fiancé: Bilal Hazziez’s ‘Prank’ On Shaeeda Sween Backfires!

Raissa Asunbo Raissa Asunbo is a Content Contributor at All About The Tea. She lives in Toronto, Canada and enjoys reading, watching movies, traveling and spending time with her family.

Bilal Hazziez’s “prank” on his fiancée, Shaeeda Sween, went sideways during Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Fans know that Bilal chose not to disclose his financial status to Shaeeda, who traveled to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago. Bilal was filmed intentionally hiding his upscale house from his fiancée during a FaceTime call on the premiere episode. He explained that he had rented a service van and his rundown childhood home for Shaeeda’s first night in the states, in order to trick her into believing that he lived a modest lifestyle. The divorced father of two admitted that he had trust issues, so he decided to stage the stunt to find out if Shaeeda was in it for love or just money.

“I’m really hoping to see if her words match up with her actions,” he said. “You know, she told me she’s a ride or die. So, let’s put that to the test.”

Bilal welcomed his future bride to the United States, but she was not impressed by the lackluster accommodations. She called the service van “unacceptable” and told cameras that while Bilal had been secretive, she expected a certain level of cash flow due to how he presented himself in the past.

“I am panicking,” she said to the cameras. “What is next? What do I have to expect now?”

Bilal brought Shaeeda to the rundown house and lied, claiming it was his current address.

“I was not expecting this. Are there any rats in the kitchen?” she asked him. “Well, the ceiling is falling and right now I don’t even know who you are because you showed up in a panel van. I am not comfortable moving to a first-world country like the United States and having to live like I’m in the 1900s. You can do better, we can do better.”

Bilal encouraged his fiancée to improve her attitude and called her out for being ungrateful.

“Are you appreciative of what you have?” he asked her. “Because you could be the person in the corner. I could be the person in the corner. … Do you realize that most people don’t own a home?”

“Honestly, I’m a little hurt,” he revealed to the cameras. “She does not know that this is my family home. … The way she’s carrying on, it’s kind of offensive. I expected Shaeeda to be surprised, you know, but after two years I thought tonight we’d just settle in and be happy that we’re finally together and tomorrow take her to the real house.”

Shaeeda fired a shot when Bilal mentioned ordering food, commenting—”You sure you have enough money for that?”

She also noted that when Bilal came to visit her he was carrying Louis Vuitton luggage and wearing expensive clothes. She made it clear that she wasn’t pleased about giving up her life only to start over in America “from scratch.”

“If I’m going to live here for 90 days, it’s going to be a struggle but I’m willing to do it,” she told the cameras. “I still love Bilal but I’m worried that he’s not being real. I think he’s a little delusional with carrying this image and living in, in the Caribbean we call it a two-by-four home.”

Bilal shared his disappointment in her reaction to the prank gone wrong.

“It’s funny because she keeps saying you’re not who I thought you were, etcetera, but it wasn’t like I portrayed anything differently,” he said. “Again, just because a person can wear a nice suit, well, doesn’t necessarily mean they live in the best house. … I definitely wouldn’t want to marry someone who just wants me for my money.”

Watch the prank unfold below!

Watch Bilal and Shaeeda’s story unfold on 90 Day Fiancé, Sunday nights at 8 pm, ET, on TLC.

Stay Connected With All About The Tea: Twitter Ι Instagram Ι YouTube Ι Facebook Ι Send Us Tips