Real Housewives of New Jersey Teresa Giudice Raves Over Fiancé Luis Ruelas On His Birthday!

Teresa Giudice celebrated her fiancé, Luis Ruelas, on his birthday with a special Instagram post.

Teresa, 49, and Luis got engaged in October 2021, and since then, the couple has been enjoying each other’s company and flaunting their romance for the world to see. On Sunday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a photo of her and Luis. The couple looked happy as they posed for the photo over a tasty dessert at a fancy restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

Teresa captioned the post, “You have no idea how you’ve changed my life.” The TV personality also added that her fiancè makes her feel blessed every day she gets to wake up next to him. “Happy Birthday, my Love,” the reality star wrote. “I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled.”

Teresa Giudice didn’t stop there with her praises for Luis. She also added that he has been great with her children. The RHONJ star has four daughters living with her who she shares with ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13. She continued, “You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored, I’m so thankful to the universe for being us together.” “I Love You today and all of my tomorrows,” she said.

Teresa told Extra how the two met unexpectedly and began their romance. “We met, believe it or not, at the Jersey Shore. I was walking, and that’s how I met him, exercising. He ran past me that week a few times… And he ran past me with no shirt on. And I was like, ‘Oh, who is that?’”

Teresa concluded her post by wishing Luis a “Happy Happy Happy Birthday!” before adding, “this will be the best year yet!” Fans in the star’s comment section loved her sweet post dedicated to her love and wished them all the best. One fan wrote in the comment section, “Happy Birthday! Love you as a couple, you are the balance Teresa needed! Forget the haters and have a good one bubble!” Another user said, “You fought really hard to rebuild yourself for you and your daughters! You deserve all the love in the world! So happy for you!”

Some online trolls managed to comment and didn’t have much love for Luis Ruelas. One wrote, “These Housewives are so thirsty, they settle for anyone!”

