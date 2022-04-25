Real Housewives of New Jersey Tamra Judge Compares Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers To Teresa Giudice’s Fiancé Luis Ruelas!

Tamra Judge compared Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Teresa Giudice’s fiancé, Luis Ruelas, to Vicki Gunvalson’s ex, Brooks Ayers, during the March 21 episode of the podcast she shares with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Teddi Mellencamp.

Fans will remember that Brooks was accused of faking cancer during Season 10 of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and that Vicki’s cast mates suspected that she was in on the scam.

“I learned my lesson with Vicki when she was dating Brooks,” Tamra explained on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “I knew he was not a good guy, I know he wasn’t the guy for her, but I spoke out about it and it backfired in my face. At the end of the day, obviously, I was right, but it was so cringey the things he would do and say and the multiple cards. Luis is doing the exact same thing that Brooks would do to Vicki.”

RHONJ cast member, Margaret Josephs, who was also a guest on the episode, weighed in on the comparison.

“I know, and it’s upsetting,” Margaret agreed. “People are like, ‘You’re being shady, you don’t want her to be happy,’ I was like, no, I’ve been around the block. I’m a grown woman. Teresa’s had horrible things happen to her. You know, these things are out there, I didn’t dig for them.”

Teresa and Luis began dating in the fall of 2020. Luis was hit by accusations levied by ex fiancées and girlfriends, per a Page Six report, shortly thereafter. The exes claimed that Luis was “sex-obsessed” and a known cheater.

In January, Margaret claimed that she and the RHONJ cast felt “protective” of Teresa, even amid her unfolding feud with the reality star.

“I think we’re all very protective of Teresa,” Margaret told E! News at the time. “You’ll have to see but I mean if you read social media you can see where it comes from.”

She added—“As long as Teresa likes him, that’s all that matters. That’s the most important thing, as long as Teresa’s happy. I don’t have to marry him.”

Teresa hit back at her co-star during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the same month. She said that she was “hurt and disgusted” by her former friend after filming the currently airing season.

“I’m hurt and disgusted, I really am,” Teresa told the outlet. “I don’t know. And you know me, it takes a lot for me to forgive someone. So I don’t know. I don’t know, because that’s the thing, I was so down, and then I was so happy. And then you’re trying to hurt me. For what reason? You know what I mean? It’s sad. In life, you should want to pick people up.”

The reality TV veteran added—“Here I am the happiest that I’ve been in such a long time. I met the man of my dreams. He’s amazing and so good to me, so good to my daughters. And then to see that, you’re going to just have to see how it plays out. It’s very sad.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 8 pm, ET, on Bravo.