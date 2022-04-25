Real Housewives of New Jersey RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Reacts To Teresa Guidice’s Threats!

Margaret Josephs reacted to Teresa Guidice’s actions during the recent episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey when she threw drinks at her.

Margaret, 55, did an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 20, reacting to Teresa’s threats against her for going after her fiancé, Luis Ruelas. The RHONJ star admitted that she felt worse rewatching everything that had gone down between her and Teresa. “I actually feel worse than when I lived it because I didn’t know what she was saying off-camera [or] what she was saying downstairs.”

Margaret added, “To hear her say that she’s coming to beat me up, I mean, she’s pushing 50, saying she’s gonna come beat me up? You know, that’s upsetting, obviously, it’s more upsetting to watch it back.” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star continued, “That was disappointing, it’s just like, you know, threatening physical violence. I mean, this isn’t ‘Mob Wives.’ I mean, cut me a break. I was calm. I was never going to do something back.”

Josephs added, “What is disturbing to me is after the ponytail pull last year, she said she was gonna do everything to make it up to me. We also decided after the ponytail pull, there will never be any physicality amongst us and that went totally down the tubes.” The ponytail incident in question happened on season 10 of the Bravo series when Teresa encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret’s hair.

Margaret Josephs said Teresa doesn’t regret her violent actions on the show after they met at the RHONJ reunion filming. “I’ve given her a lot of passes. I’ve given her one too many passes. … I just [filmed] the reunion and she doesn’t have any remorse. I could laugh about it, but you know, like, she’s not one to really have a lot of remorse.” The RHONJ star also addressed Teresa’s body-shaming during Tuesday’s episode and her lame apology. Teresa had told Josephs. “I didn’t eat dinner last night. I know Margaret did.” Giudice added, “She always eats dinner.”

“You give a lame apology, then you insult me and body-shame me and you know, say, ‘Well, at least she got she got this,’” Margaret told the publication. “It’s so rude and degrading and you know, and you think it’s funny, it’s not cute. It’s never cute. I was pissed, agitated.”

