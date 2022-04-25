Real Housewives of Orange County Kelly Dodd Slammed For Comparing Emily Simpson To ‘Shrek’ Character Fiona!

Kelly Dodd was slammed for comparing former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Emily Simpson, to Fiona from “Shrek.” Kelly took to Instagram Wednesday night to post side-by-side images of Emily from the RHOC reunion and the DreamWorks ogre, both wearing long green gowns.

“Who rocked it better ?? #rhoc,” Kelly, 46, asked her followers.

Several of Kelly’s followers responded by blasting the ex-reality star for comparing Emily, 46, to the 2011 cartoon.

“Oh gosh Kelly….I don’t like Emily AT ALL, but this is not kind!” one fan wrote.

“Petty,” another noted.

“Not ok,” a critical user agreed.

“Please don’t be like this. I really want to like you but….,” another commenter said.

Page Six grabbed the screenshots of the images before Kelly hit the delete button, at the urging of several incensed followers.

Emily is not the only one who has been publicly ripped by the former reality star. The outspoken mom of one recently posted about feeling “sorry” for the children of RHOC star, Gina Kirschenheiter. Gina shared that she felt pity for Kelly during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” referencing Kelly’s habit of dissing her former co-stars on Instagram, Twitter, and during the podcast she co-hosts with husband, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly was axed from RHOC in June 2021 after making controversial comments about COVID-19 and seemingly mocking the Black Lives Matter movement.

“@GKirschenheiter don’t feel sorry for me!! I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!!” Kelly tweeted.

Gina and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, live together with their combined six children in a humble home.

Kelly followed up her comeback by bragging about the material things and luxury experiences she’s been able to lavish on the daughter she shares with her ex, Michael Dodd.

“My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education!!” Kelly snapped.

Kelly bad-mouthed Gina’s latest business venture as a parting shot.

“Go on w/your fake skin care line you can buy at Rite Aid #salicylicacid,” she wrote.

Kelly stirred up controversy last month when she exposed a spicy text sent by her former co-star, Shannon Beador.

Kelly posted a message supposedly sent by Shannon, in which she appeared to cosign a Season 17 takedown of Gina, Heather, and Emily Simpson.

“Shannon Beador sent me this via text … this is hysterical,” Kelly wrote in the caption of the screenshot posted on Twitter, on March 23.

The text featured a comment written by an Instagram follower, who encouraged Kelly to return to the show to “rip Heather, Gina, and Emily a new one,” alongside Shannon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion continues Monday at 9 pm, ET, on Bravo.

