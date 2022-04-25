Celebrity News Julia Haart’s Ex Silvio Scaglia Working On Projects With New Girlfriend!

My Unorthodox Life star Julia Haart’s estranged husband, Silvio Scaglia, is already moving on with socialite, Michelle-Marie Heinemann.

Silvio and Michelle have announced that they are going to be working on several philanthropic projects together. The duo have been dating for a few months and are very much in love.

Heinemann spoke to Page Six exclusively. “We are discussing creating a think tank,” she said, which will focus on climate change. “We are working on a lot of projects that are important and simpatico. It is all related to giving back. Children are important to me. I really would like to spend the rest of my life helping people.”

Michelle did not directly comment on Silvio’s ongoing split from Haart. However, she said negativity, in general, is something the world could do without before adding that she looks forward to a time when matters like children and family and the world can take the front row in our lives. Haart filed for divorce from Silvio on February 9, two years after they tied the knot, claiming he was abusive towards her.

Haart’s petition claimed, “He has routinely berated me, calling me ‘a venomous snake,’ a ‘monster,’ and a ‘liar,’ in the presence of third parties and at times, my children. One of [his] favorite epithets is to tell me to ‘go f–k yourself.’” Julia later filed a restraining order against Silvio on February 10, claiming he had become increasingly dangerous. Haart met Silvio while she was the creative director of the fashion line, La Perla, and he was the CEO.

Despite Silvio being in between legal drama and his messy divorce, he met Heinemann. Michelle runs a site called ‘Old Fashion Mom.’ She has been married twice and has two beautiful children, Hudson Cornelius and Hyacinth, from her previous marriage. Like Silvio’s ex, Heinemann also had reality TV dreams at one point in her life. In 2013, she shot a pilot for the show based on her life, ‘House of Heinemann,’ with Think Factory Media and personal brand guru, Vinnie Potestivo.

Heinemann told Page Six that her reality show was based on the British historical drama, Downton Abbey. “I had a large staff at the time. It included the butler and chef and personal shopper. It was a big team, but we were really a family. It was fun and all positive. There was nothing negative… It was very funny and showed how all these pieces are necessary to make the house work.” Even though the show was unsuccessful, Heinemann admitted she does not want to return to reality television. She insisted that she is already busy taking care of her children.

