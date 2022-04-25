Real Housewives of New York Bethenny Frankel Publicly Clashes With TikTok Stars Bunny Barbie & Kodye Elyse!

Real Housewives of New York alum, Bethenny Frankel, publicly clashed with TikTok stars, Bunny Barbie and Kodye Elyse, after the influencers shared about their experience at Revolve Fest, an invite-only Coachella event. A roster of A-list influencers across various platforms was invited to the event, which was sponsored by clothing brand, Revolve. Bunny and Kodye shared on TikTok that there were almost “trampled” upon exiting the bus at the venue.

“People were like rushing the bus. It was really actually scary,” Kodye recalled in one TikTok video.

The women realized the next day that they were being tagged in a video posted by the former Bravo star.

“Crying over douchella and the underprivileged influencers—it’s a cause near and dear to my heart,” Bethenny snarked in the video, pointing to her relief organization. “My favorite is them saying, ‘Oh my god this is terrible. We were being trampled and we couldn’t get on the bus, and it was horrible.’”

Bethenny’s video raked in almost 700k views. One of Bethenny’s followers advised the Skinnygirl mogul to “tag her next time,” referring to Bunny.

Bunny, who boasts 2 million followers on the app, told Daily Dot that she knew that Bethenny was referring to them because “she directly quoted us on the word ‘trampled.’”

“She directly quoted us on the word ‘snatched,’” Bunny added.

“I honestly was shocked. I could not believe that a 51-year-old mother would come to the internet and just mock other women that way,” Kodye said.

Bunny reportedly saw Bethenny’s post while out to dinner with her husband.

“Oh, I know, because human rights and being trampled and pushed over is like ‘Oh my god, we should not complain about that,” Bunny said in a video posted from the restaurant. “But why don’t we talk about how you hindered my income for two years, and you had me under a contract that I could not start a YouTube. That I could not start a podcast because you needed more money from my reality show.”

Bunny has referred to a soured reality TV opportunity for years, even claiming that the potential deal held her back from pursuing other projects. She told Daily Dot that Bethenny was the executive producer of the reality show that never took off.

“I couldn’t speak about the things for so long, and I felt that this abuse of power had been going on for so long in this dynamic that I have with her and other big companies,” Bunny said. “I was just fed up with it, and it was enough.”

Bethenny brought up “douchella” again on a recent episode of her podcast, ‘Just B With Bethenny Frankel,’ where she argued against the concept of supporting all women.

“A girl is a trashcan who sleeps with her best friend’s boyfriend. I don’t support that woman. A girl lays on her back and is a Godd*mn gold digger and is superficial and hasn’t contributed or made use of her life in any … charitable way or anything that adds to the universe and is just withdrawing on the ATM of life—I don’t support that woman,” Bethenny ranted.

Kodye recently revealed that she had “ended a relationship” with her friend’s ex-husband after the couple had separated. She explained that she had no current relationship with either of them and described being “harassed every day for the last four years” over the situation. Bunny shared that she is often called a “gold digger” online.

“She must have done some digging,” Kodye remarked about Bethenny’s comments.

“It’s just really disappointing,” Kodye said. “I used to be a fan of hers. We don’t want to have to be making these videos and talking to you about this, and we would not have to do this if we weren’t defending ourselves. I just want to make it very clear that defense is not the same as offense.”

Bunny added—“I think it’s a very bad thing to put on the internet and out in the universe. Spewing hate towards other women [and] slut-shaming me and other women on her podcast.”

