90 Day Fiance '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Anny & Robert's 7-Month-Old Baby Dies!

90 Day Fiancè stars, Anny Francisco and Robert Springs are going through a tough time after losing their 7-month-old son, Adriel Springs.

Anny and Robert announced the tragic news of their son’s passing on April 21. Annie posted a black ribbon that symbolizes mourning alongside a tearful caption for their late son Adriel. “Today is one of the worst days of my life, my son Adriel Springs died,” she began. “I am devastated and [so is] my family… life is so hard and difficult. I never thought I would lose my son. He was a fighter… his heart couldn’t take it… my heart is broken it’s a big pain…so difficult.”

The reality TV couple announced they were expecting their second child together in April 2021. “We have a healthy baby on the way,” Anny wrote via Instagram month alongside new photos of her showing off her baby bump. “Our family is growing! I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing.” Two months after Adriel’s birth in September, Anny had asked 90 Day Fiancé fans to pray for their son.

After making the sad announcement, Anny and Robert received so much love and support from the 90 Day cast members and fans. Colt’s mom, Debbie, wrote, “Words cannot express the sadness that I feel for you guys and your family. I’m absolutely devastated.” She added, “My love and prayers are with you.” Loren Brovanick said, “Our hearts are broken for you! We cannot imagine what you are going through, but as always, we are here for you!”

Fans of the couple rushed to offer their support to the grieving parents. One wrote, “Prayers Anny and Robert. May God watch over your precious family and may your sweet baby rest in paradise.” 90 Day couple, Armando and Kenneth, also sent their condolences to Anny’s family as they mourn their son. “I pray for strength for you guys because I know no words will heal that pain. I’m here for you! Kisses to heaven for your little angel!”

The couple first met online in 2019 and Robert proposed after spending just eight hours with Anny in her native country of the Dominican Republic. The couple shares a daughter together, Brenda, who was born in July 2020, and Anny is the stepmother to Robert’s son, Bryson. Adriel was the couple’s second child and Robert’s seventh.

